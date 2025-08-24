Home / Entertainment

Here's why Jennifer Aniston fit for new role as Jennette McCurdy's abusive mom

The 'Friends' alum is set to play a challenging role in Apple TV+’s upcoming adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir 'I’m Glad My Mom Died'

Jennifer Aniston has been tapped to play a darkly challenging role in Apple TV+’s upcoming adaptation but it is revealed why she was considered the perfect fit for the.

The Friends alum is set to play a challenging role in Apple TV+’s upcoming adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.

While conversing with US Weekly, the executive producer Sharon Horgan shared, “Jen was part of it from [beginning]. She’s part of the creative team, so it wasn’t what made us see her [in the role]. She was part of the pitch.”

Horgan also expressed her excitement for viewers to see the TV adaptation of McCurdy’s I’m Glad My Mom Died.

“We all just responded to the book. It’s such an extraordinary story and it’s also so extraordinarily written,” the actress noted.

She continued, “Jennette is such a talent. Now it’s just going through the process of taking something from book to screen.”

Horgan went on to say, “We’re doing it at the moment with Vladimir on Netflix, which is another adaptation from book to screen. You just want to do these amazing pieces of work justice. That’s the main sort of pressure. But it’s good to have pressure. This is a new thing I’ve learned. Stress is bad but pressure is good. Now it’s my new mantra.”

Apple TV+ confirmed in July that Aniston will star in and also served as executive producer I’m Glad My Mom Died, while McCurdy, 33, is adapting her memoir, though her own casting remains unannounced.

