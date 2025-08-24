Home / Entertainment

Ed Sheeran leaves fans swooning with cheerful Quick Style collab: Watch

Ed Sheeran performs trendy moves with Norwegian hip hop dance group The Quick Style to his hit song ‘Sapphire'

Ed Sheeran leaves fans swooning with cheerful Quick Style collab: Watch


To make his fans swoon, Ed Sheeran is back with another exciting collaboration.

On Sunday, August 24, Norwegian hip hop dance group The Quick Style took to its official Instagram account to share a joint post with the 34-year-old English singer-songwriter, sharing a thrilling video that sparked a frenzy among their fans.

Quick Style, also known as the Quick Crew, is a Norwegian hip-hop/urban dance group founded by two Norwegian-Pakistani twins, Suleman and Bilal Malik, and their Norwegian-Thai childhood friend Nasir Sirikhan.

The video showcased Sheeran and the iconic group performing Bhangra steps – a vibrant folk dance from the Punjab region of South Asian – on the singer’s smash hit track, Sapphire.

Fans reaction:

Moments after the group dropped the exciting video, fans flooded the comments with their thrilling responses.

“FINALLY!!” wrote one, while another gushed, “How adorable is Ed.”

A third expressed, “Love seeing this collaborative of my fav dancers @thequickstyle with Ed.”

“This just added 10 years to my lifespan,” sweetly penned a fourth.

Meanwhile, one more commented, “the collab i never thought i needed.”

Ed Sheeran’s Sapphire:

Sapphire, released on June 5, 2025, is a song from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming eighth studio album, Play, which is set to drop on September 12.

The track marks Sheeran’s first collaboration with Indian singer Arijit Singh, and is noted for its blend of Western pop and Indian musical influences.

Securing fifth position on the UK Singles Chart, Sapphire became Ed Sheeran’s 43rd top 10 hit in his home country, the United Kingdom.

You Might Like:

Ron Howard opens up on creative risks behind Sydney Sweeney 'Eden'

Ron Howard opens up on creative risks behind Sydney Sweeney 'Eden'
The Oscar-winning director revealed his feeling over tackling the risk of his film with Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck to ‘fight back’ after Gwyneth Paltrow memoir leaks intimate details

Ben Affleck to ‘fight back’ after Gwyneth Paltrow memoir leaks intimate details
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck were in an on-again, off-again relationship for three years

Dwayne Johnson proudly highlights his Samoan culture during family vacation

Dwayne Johnson proudly highlights his Samoan culture during family vacation
Dwayne Johnson, the Rock shares joyful video as he enjoys Samoan culture’s ‘sacred dance’ with family in Hawaii

'Bridgerton,' 'Adolescence' break new ground at Edinburgh TV Festival

'Bridgerton,' 'Adolescence' break new ground at Edinburgh TV Festival
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton scored major wins at the 2025 Edinburgh TV Festival

Chris Martin makes dream come true for autistic fan during Wembley show

Chris Martin makes dream come true for autistic fan during Wembley show
Coldplay played the first of a record-breaking 10 headline shows at Wembley Stadium over the weekend

Kim Kardashian feels 'traumatize' as Kanye West set to drop new documentary

Kim Kardashian feels 'traumatize' as Kanye West set to drop new documentary
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending nine years together

Lady Gaga reveals ‘special’ connection of ‘Mayhem’ with New York

Lady Gaga reveals ‘special’ connection of ‘Mayhem’ with New York
Lady Gaga performs concert of from Mayhem Ball tour stop in her hometown New York City

Raye abruptly halts All Points East show after fan collapses in crowd

Raye abruptly halts All Points East show after fan collapses in crowd
The Brit Award-winning artist performed at All Points East Festival in London on Saturday

Jonas Brothers stun fans as JoJo makes surprise appearance at JONAS20 show

Jonas Brothers stun fans as JoJo makes surprise appearance at JONAS20 show
Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas kicked off their JONAS20 concert tour in August this year

Travis Kelce disappoints ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fandom

Travis Kelce disappoints ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fandom
Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates take part in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ viral trend

Lily Collins’ FIL Malcolm McDowell reveals his brutal take on ‘Emily in Paris’

Lily Collins’ FIL Malcolm McDowell reveals his brutal take on ‘Emily in Paris’
'Emily in Paris’, which stars Lily Collins in the titular role, is currently filming for its fifth season

Miley Cyrus’s guidance shapes sister Noah Cyrus’ music career

Miley Cyrus’s guidance shapes sister Noah Cyrus’ music career
Noah Cyrus opens up about life lessons she learned from sister Miley Cyrus