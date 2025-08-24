Ed Sheeran leaves fans swooning with cheerful Quick Style collab: Watch

To make his fans swoon, Ed Sheeran is back with another exciting collaboration.
On Sunday, August 24, Norwegian hip hop dance group The Quick Style took to its official Instagram account to share a joint post with the 34-year-old English singer-songwriter, sharing a thrilling video that sparked a frenzy among their fans.
Quick Style, also known as the Quick Crew, is a Norwegian hip-hop/urban dance group founded by two Norwegian-Pakistani twins, Suleman and Bilal Malik, and their Norwegian-Thai childhood friend Nasir Sirikhan.
The video showcased Sheeran and the iconic group performing Bhangra steps – a vibrant folk dance from the Punjab region of South Asian – on the singer’s smash hit track, Sapphire.
Fans reaction:
Moments after the group dropped the exciting video, fans flooded the comments with their thrilling responses.
“FINALLY!!” wrote one, while another gushed, “How adorable is Ed.”
A third expressed, “Love seeing this collaborative of my fav dancers @thequickstyle with Ed.”
“This just added 10 years to my lifespan,” sweetly penned a fourth.
Meanwhile, one more commented, “the collab i never thought i needed.”
Ed Sheeran’s Sapphire:
Sapphire, released on June 5, 2025, is a song from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming eighth studio album, Play, which is set to drop on September 12.
The track marks Sheeran’s first collaboration with Indian singer Arijit Singh, and is noted for its blend of Western pop and Indian musical influences.
Securing fifth position on the UK Singles Chart, Sapphire became Ed Sheeran’s 43rd top 10 hit in his home country, the United Kingdom.