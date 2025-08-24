Home / Entertainment

Kevin Jonas shines with nerve-wracking first solo at Jonas Brothers concert

Kevin Jonas left the fans in awe by performing his first-ever solo song, 'Changing,' live for the first time


Kevin Jonas had a milestone moment on stage as he delivered his first-ever solo performance during a Jonas Brothers concert.

During the Jonas Brothers' Greetings from Your Hometown Tour stop in Boston on Saturday, August 23, the 37-year-old musician left the fans in awe by performing his first-ever solo song, Changing, live for the first time.

A video posted by a concertgoer on X showed Kevin telling the audience “I’m super nervous, so bear with me,” while music to the intro of the song played.

Later in the video, Kevin was seen singing the new track's lyrics to a cheering crowd.

With no other details shared about the solo song or its release date, the surprise performance has left fans buzzing with excitement.

Kevin is the only Jonas Brothers member, who does not release a solo song.

He was last seen performing solo on the first season of the Jonas Brothers’ Disney Channel series JONAS, performing the song Scandinavia, in 2010.

The Jonas Brother member Joe Jonas dropped his first solo track, Say No More, and later debut solo album Fastlife in 2011.

Meanwhile, brother Nick Jonas, 32, released his debut solo song Jealous in 2014.

At Saturday’s Jonas Brothers concert, surprises included performances by Jesse McCartney and JoJo, along with an onstage appearance by actor Glen Powell.

