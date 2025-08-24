Home / Entertainment

Ron Howard opens up on creative risks behind Sydney Sweeney 'Eden'

The Oscar-winning director revealed his feeling over tackling the risk of his film with Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas

Ron Howard admitted that his upcoming film Eden was a “big creative risk,” with the survival thriller pushing him outside his usual storytelling comfort zone.

While conversing with Page Six at a Cinema Society screening in New York City on Wednesday night, the Oscar-winning director revealed his feeling over tackling the risk of his film with Sydney Sweeney.

“This movie was a big creative risk,” he said, adding, “It was outside my comfort zone.”

Howard, 71, went on to explain that most of his movies are “celebratory,” while this project is a “cautionary tale.”

“It’s a true crime thriller and I’m so proud of it,” he said.

Notably, Eden revolved around the shocking true story of a group of European expats who settled on Floreana, a part of the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador.

Soon they realize the greatest danger isn’t the harsh environment, but each other — a story of betrayal, murder, and sex that Howard first encountered on a Galápagos trip 15 years ago.

“We went to the Museum of the Galápagos, and one entire room was dedicated to this true crime thriller, and the story was so fascinating,” Howard recalled.

“I started reading everything that I could; it’s all we talked about at dinner. I was so intrigued by it. I literally started thumbing out a movie outline on my BlackBerry.”

Eden is a 2024 American historical survival thriller film directed by Ron Howard and written by Noah Pink from a story by Pink.

The star-studded cast includes Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Daniel Brühl, Felix Kammerer, Toby Wallace and Richard Roxburgh.

