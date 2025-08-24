Dwayne Johnson proudly highlights his Samoan culture during family vacation

Home / Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson is fully immersing himself in Samoan culture during family vacation.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, August 23, the Jumanji star – famously known by his ring name the Rock – shared a joyful video featuring him and his family performing their “sacred” Samoan dance in Hawaii.

“I was blessed to have this very special moment on stage with my mom, my daughters, and our aiga (family) — dancing our Samoan culture’s sacred dance, the Taualuga,” read the caption.

The Moana actor explained, “It’s custom for Samoan men to take their shirts off to proudly show our Polynesian tatau (tattoo) and the intricate stories our ink tells. Also custom for Samoan women to lift their lava lavas up to proudly show their beautiful malu (tattoo) on their legs as well.”

In the video, Dwayne Johnson was seen wearing a red Ie lavalava – a traditional wrap skirt – as he danced proudly alongside his loved ones.

He further shared, “I’m slapping the ground as a way to show my respect for how significant this is and how SACRED our ground becomes in this moment with our elders (and my daughters dancing next to me). It’s emotional. You can’t help but feel it. The mana.”

Concluding his post, Johnson penned a heartwarming note, reflecting that although life is busy for everyone, such special moments mean the world to him.

“to honor our family, our culture and always so good coming back home to Hawaii,” he concluded.

Dwayne Johnson is set to make his big screen return with upcoming biographical sports drama film The Smashing Machine, slated to release on October 3, 2025.

