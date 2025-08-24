Kim Kardashian feels 'traumatize' as Kanye West set to drop new documentary 

Kim Kardashian is reportedly struggling to get over her traumatic days of marriage as her ex-husband, Kanye West, prepares to release a new documentary, In Whose Name.
According to an exclusive report by HeatWorld, an insider revealed that the upcoming feature produced by Ye would "deeply" affect his former life partner, as he disclosed his side of the story regarding his high-profile split from the SKIMS founder.
The tipster also shared that Kim will relive one of the hardest periods of her life when Kanye releases the documentary publicly, as he showed behind-the-scenes footage of his chaotic world.
"She is still very haunted, and if people knew what she truly endured with him, they would understand why," the source added.
They additionally noted, "She still gets nightmares about it, she’s still very traumatised and it’s all been triggered again by this documentary."
"He completely tormented her, he broke down her self-esteem and made her feel like she only had value because of him, so although she wasn’t trapped with him in any sort of literal way, for many years she was emotionally trapped," the tipster said.
It is important to note that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending nine years together.
They also co-parent their four kids, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.
For the unversed, Kanye West will release his documentary, In Whose Name, on September 19, 2025.