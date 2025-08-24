Home / Entertainment

Kim Kardashian feels 'traumatize' as Kanye West set to drop new documentary

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending nine years together

Kim Kardashian feels 'traumatize' as Kanye West set to drop new documentary 

Kim Kardashian is reportedly struggling to get over her traumatic days of marriage as her ex-husband, Kanye West, prepares to release a new documentary, In Whose Name.

According to an exclusive report by HeatWorld, an insider revealed that the upcoming feature produced by Ye would "deeply" affect his former life partner, as he disclosed his side of the story regarding his high-profile split from the SKIMS founder.

The tipster also shared that Kim will relive one of the hardest periods of her life when Kanye releases the documentary publicly, as he showed behind-the-scenes footage of his chaotic world.

"She is still very haunted, and if people knew what she truly endured with him, they would understand why," the source added.

They additionally noted, "She still gets nightmares about it, she’s still very traumatised and it’s all been triggered again by this documentary."

"He completely tormented her, he broke down her self-esteem and made her feel like she only had value because of him, so although she wasn’t trapped with him in any sort of literal way, for many years she was emotionally trapped," the tipster said.

It is important to note that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending nine years together.

They also co-parent their four kids, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. 

For the unversed, Kanye West will release his documentary, In Whose Name, on September 19, 2025.     

You Might Like:

Chris Martin makes dream come true for autistic fan during Wembley show

Chris Martin makes dream come true for autistic fan during Wembley show
Coldplay played the first of a record-breaking 10 headline shows at Wembley Stadium over the weekend

Lady Gaga reveals ‘special’ connection of ‘Mayhem’ with New York

Lady Gaga reveals ‘special’ connection of ‘Mayhem’ with New York
Lady Gaga performs concert of from Mayhem Ball tour stop in her hometown New York City

Raye abruptly halts All Points East show after fan collapses in crowd

Raye abruptly halts All Points East show after fan collapses in crowd
The Brit Award-winning artist performed at All Points East Festival in London on Saturday

Jonas Brothers stun fans as JoJo makes surprise appearance at JONAS20 show

Jonas Brothers stun fans as JoJo makes surprise appearance at JONAS20 show
Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas kicked off their JONAS20 concert tour in August this year

Travis Kelce disappoints ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fandom

Travis Kelce disappoints ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fandom
Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates take part in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ viral trend

Lily Collins’ FIL Malcolm McDowell reveals his brutal take on ‘Emily in Paris’

Lily Collins’ FIL Malcolm McDowell reveals his brutal take on ‘Emily in Paris’
'Emily in Paris’, which stars Lily Collins in the titular role, is currently filming for its fifth season

Miley Cyrus’s guidance shapes sister Noah Cyrus’ music career

Miley Cyrus’s guidance shapes sister Noah Cyrus’ music career
Noah Cyrus opens up about life lessons she learned from sister Miley Cyrus

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level with secret getaway

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level with secret getaway
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been romantically connected since October 2023

‘Emily in Paris’ returns to production in Italy after tragic on-set death

‘Emily in Paris’ returns to production in Italy after tragic on-set death
‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins spotted shooting in Italy after tragic death of assistant director Diego Borella

Sophie Turner shares why she will never return to US after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner shares why she will never return to US after Joe Jonas split
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who parted ways in September 2024, share two adorable daughters

Ozzy Osbourne son Jack pays tribute to late dad during somber public appearance

Ozzy Osbourne son Jack pays tribute to late dad during somber public appearance
The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 in July surrounded by his family

Lady Gaga touched by fiancé Michael Polansky’s support before hometown show

Lady Gaga touched by fiancé Michael Polansky’s support before hometown show
Lady Gaga gets emotional while revealing fiancé Michael Polansky’s pre-concert prep talk