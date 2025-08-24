Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift earns praise for being Travis Kelce’s biggest cheerleader

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer Taylor Swift has been in a romantic relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce for two years

Taylor Swift’s not on the bleachers anymore!

The 35-year-old pop icon, who has been romantically involved with NFL star Travis Kelce for two years, recently earned heartfelt praise for being his biggest cheerleader, supporting him in his career ventures.

Kelce’s NFL team Kansas City Chiefs recently release a new docuseries, titled The Kingdom, which offers an intimate look into the team’s 2024 season and their pursuit of a third consecutive Super Bowl victory

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, the docuseries’ director Kristen Lappas revealed that the Eras Tour hitmaker has also been featured in the project, with “all of her images and likeness” approved.

The director also praised Swift for being Kelce’s cheerleader, revealing that she was “very supportive” of him and the docuseries.

Meanwhile, Chiefs CMO and Foolish Club Studios COO Lara Krug revealed that the songstress was not reached out for an interview, explaining that the “point was always about the Chiefs and the family.”

However, Krug shared that the Life of a Showgirl singer has been showcased in the series as being a “big fan” of the Chiefs, noting, "Now you see her in the way that I think is how she wanted to be seen, which is as a fan of the community.”

The series also highlights how Taylor Swift’s public support of Travis Kelce and his team helped the Chiefs’ popularity soar.

During a conversation with CNBC Sports, Kansas City Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt admitted that Swift’s support for Kelce resulted in a “30 percent growth” in the team’s fan base.

“You definitely have to give Taylor a little bit of credit,” he stated, adding that the number of supporters “took a big leap forward last year, particularly with female [fans] — specifically with young female fans," given the 2024-2025 football season broke viewership records.

"And I think Taylor’s a little bit a part of that," Hunt noted.

The Kingdom is available for streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+.

