'Bridgerton,' 'Adolescence' break new ground at Edinburgh TV Festival 

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have won big during the Edinburgh Television Festival.
According to media reports, the Irish actress and her co-star took the trophy home under the category of TV Moment of the Year at the star-studded event.
In addition to Nicola and Luke, their fellow actor, Saoirse Ronan, had also been nominated in the same category for her viral moment on The Graham Norton Show, where she remarked on gender-based violence.
"It’s what girls have to think about all the time," during the interview, Ronan drew applause for a pointed comment over the issue.
Netflix's popular crime drama Adolescence won the Best Drama and Best Newcomer for young star Owen Cooper at the Festival.
Other Edinburgh winners included Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning (Best TV Actor – Drama), Alma's Not Normal star Sophie Willan (Best TV Actor – Comedy), After the Party (Best International Drama), and Big Boys (Best Comedy Series).
It is important to note that Nicola and Luke gained recognition at the festival due to their most beloved "Carriage Scene" in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton , which was released on June 13, 2024.