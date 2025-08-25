Home / Entertainment

Benny Blanco faces backlash for lavish grocery choice

Selena Gomez’s fiancé slammed as fans fume over 'tone-deaf' fruit purchase

Selena Gomez’s fiancé Benny Blanco has sparked backlash online after revealing he splurged $200 on a box of blueberries, with critics blasting the lavish purchase as “tone-deaf” amid rising grocery prices.

The 37-year-old music producer posted a TikTok video to flaunt the pricey fruit, which came in sleek black packaging with each berry placed in its own compartment.

In the clip, Blanco said, “These blueberries they just sent me are the biggest things I've seen in the world. Watch. They come, like, individually packed. This is insane. Look at this blueberry!”

After he took a bite, Blanco was delighted with a taste, saying, “It's like a f**king meal. Can you guys even see the scale of this? They are f**king huge. They are delicious. I think the boxes are like $200.”

Despite his excitement, fans were quick to criticize the extravagant purchase, with many pointing out the current cost-of-living crisis in the comments section of Blanco's post.

One user commented, “Sir, we're not rich enough to relate to this,” while another quipped, “Meanwhile I can't afford regular fruit.”

The third noted, “$200?!!! Here I gasped at $7.06 for my Cotton Candy grapes last week.”

To note, Blanco, who confirmed his engagement to Selena Gomez earlier this year, has not stepped forward to address the backlash.

