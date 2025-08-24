Home / Entertainment

Noah Cyrus reveals bold advice from Billy Ray Cyrus that changed her life

Noah Cyrus spills on the rebellious advice she received from dad Billy Ray Cyrus when stepping into country music

Noah Cyrus reveals bold advice from Billy Ray Cyrus that changed her life


Noah Cyrus isn’t afraid to break rules, all thanks to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus’s rebellious advice.

Last month, the 25-year-old American singer and actress released her second studio album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, marking her true transition into country-rooted music.

The Again singer kicked off her career by experimenting with pop music in her teens, before eventually returning to her family’s country roots.

However, the journey wasn’t easy for Noah Cyrus, who faced her own struggles while trying to discover her voice and style within a famous musical family.

Speaking about her journey, the songstress told PEOPLE, “It was hard for me as a kid to trust in myself and my own identity and feel like that was enough, but it is something that I think you just grow out of, and you grow with confidence. [Self-doubt] was something that I felt was put on me, that I then adopted and put on myself.”

To help his daughter navigate through the struggles, Billy Ray Cyrus stepped in with a bold advice, telling her not to limit herself to society’s box, not to feel pressured by what kind of music people expect her to make, and instead, live by her own rules.

Revealing the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker’s inspiring advice that changed her life, Noah shared he told her “to be the outlaw, whatever that means to you, whether it's thinking there's no box and not making the music that people expect you to make and making the decisions that people say are right, or just living by your own rules like Waylon [Jennings] and Johnny [Cash].”

On the fifth track of her latest album, New Country, Noah Cyrus opens up about her inner turmoil, expressing her feelings while finding her place in the music industry.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift earns praise for being Travis Kelce’s biggest cheerleader

Taylor Swift earns praise for being Travis Kelce’s biggest cheerleader
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer Taylor Swift has been in a romantic relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce for two years

Kevin Jonas shines with nerve-wracking first solo at Jonas Brothers concert

Kevin Jonas shines with nerve-wracking first solo at Jonas Brothers concert
Kevin Jonas left the fans in awe by performing his first-ever solo song, 'Changing,' live for the first time

Here’s why Jennifer Aniston fit for new role as Jennette McCurdy’s abusive mom

Here’s why Jennifer Aniston fit for new role as Jennette McCurdy’s abusive mom
The 'Friends' alum is set to play a challenging role in Apple TV+’s upcoming adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir 'I’m Glad My Mom Died'

Ed Sheeran leaves fans swooning with cheerful Quick Style collab: Watch

Ed Sheeran leaves fans swooning with cheerful Quick Style collab: Watch
Ed Sheeran performs trendy moves with Norwegian hip hop dance group The Quick Style to his hit song ‘Sapphire'

Ron Howard opens up on creative risks behind Sydney Sweeney 'Eden'

Ron Howard opens up on creative risks behind Sydney Sweeney 'Eden'
The Oscar-winning director revealed his feeling over tackling the risk of his film with Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck to ‘fight back’ after Gwyneth Paltrow memoir leaks intimate details

Ben Affleck to ‘fight back’ after Gwyneth Paltrow memoir leaks intimate details
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck were in an on-again, off-again relationship for three years

Dwayne Johnson proudly highlights his Samoan culture during family vacation

Dwayne Johnson proudly highlights his Samoan culture during family vacation
Dwayne Johnson, the Rock shares joyful video as he enjoys Samoan culture’s ‘sacred dance’ with family in Hawaii

'Bridgerton,' 'Adolescence' break new ground at Edinburgh TV Festival

'Bridgerton,' 'Adolescence' break new ground at Edinburgh TV Festival
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton scored major wins at the 2025 Edinburgh TV Festival

Chris Martin makes dream come true for autistic fan during Wembley show

Chris Martin makes dream come true for autistic fan during Wembley show
Coldplay played the first of a record-breaking 10 headline shows at Wembley Stadium over the weekend

Kim Kardashian feels 'traumatize' as Kanye West set to drop new documentary

Kim Kardashian feels 'traumatize' as Kanye West set to drop new documentary
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending nine years together

Lady Gaga reveals ‘special’ connection of ‘Mayhem’ with New York

Lady Gaga reveals ‘special’ connection of ‘Mayhem’ with New York
Lady Gaga performs concert of from Mayhem Ball tour stop in her hometown New York City

Raye abruptly halts All Points East show after fan collapses in crowd

Raye abruptly halts All Points East show after fan collapses in crowd
The Brit Award-winning artist performed at All Points East Festival in London on Saturday