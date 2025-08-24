Noah Cyrus reveals bold advice from Billy Ray Cyrus that changed her life

Noah Cyrus isn’t afraid to break rules, all thanks to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus’s rebellious advice.
Last month, the 25-year-old American singer and actress released her second studio album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, marking her true transition into country-rooted music.
The Again singer kicked off her career by experimenting with pop music in her teens, before eventually returning to her family’s country roots.
However, the journey wasn’t easy for Noah Cyrus, who faced her own struggles while trying to discover her voice and style within a famous musical family.
Speaking about her journey, the songstress told PEOPLE, “It was hard for me as a kid to trust in myself and my own identity and feel like that was enough, but it is something that I think you just grow out of, and you grow with confidence. [Self-doubt] was something that I felt was put on me, that I then adopted and put on myself.”
To help his daughter navigate through the struggles, Billy Ray Cyrus stepped in with a bold advice, telling her not to limit herself to society’s box, not to feel pressured by what kind of music people expect her to make, and instead, live by her own rules.
Revealing the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker’s inspiring advice that changed her life, Noah shared he told her “to be the outlaw, whatever that means to you, whether it's thinking there's no box and not making the music that people expect you to make and making the decisions that people say are right, or just living by your own rules like Waylon [Jennings] and Johnny [Cash].”
On the fifth track of her latest album, New Country, Noah Cyrus opens up about her inner turmoil, expressing her feelings while finding her place in the music industry.