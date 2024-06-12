Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Moranda can't stop getting enough of each other!
On Monday evening the Wrecking Ball singer and her drummer beau headed out for a sushi date in West Hollywood.
An onlooker commented on the couple’s happy relationship as they spent a quality evening together, "Max and Miley were on a date night eating sushi at Jinpachi in West Hollywood and were really cute. They seem happy together.”
The insider further added, "They were also friendly with everyone around them, talking to strangers about how good the food was and how it's one of their fave spots. She's just cool all around."
Back in February a source told PEOPLE that the pair are living together and that nothing can beat their love.
“Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx," an insider revealed.
"He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her,” the source shared.
Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando sparked romance in 2021 when they were photographed holding hands backstage at NBC special, Miley’s New Year's Eve Party.