Uncategorized

Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig

Daniel Radcliffe took singing classes for his first broadway show ‘Equus’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig

Daniel Radcliffe finally disclosed the secret of landing his first Broadway gig, Equus, and also shared the advice of his music teacher for theatre shows.

Daniel recently appeared on THR’s annual Roundtable, where he shared , “My mom and dad had always taken me to the theater a lot, and so doing stage was always something that I wanted to do.”

He also admitted that “Doing Equus was incredibly formative for me, because at that point, when I was towards the end of Potter, I didn’t know how the world was going to see me after those films were done.”

He continued, “Between Equus and How to Succeed (his second Broadway show), this place was giving me a chance to be something else and to find out who I was as an actor.”

The Imperium actor revealed that he took singing lessons before his Broadway show.

He started off by singing jingles for the gig but later on the renowned actor discovered that he “couldn’t do the tune” of any of them.

Furthermore, Daniel admits that How to Succeed and Merrily have been two of the “best” Broadway gigs of his life.

Dakota Johnson is 'not sure about marriage' with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson is 'not sure about marriage' with Chris Martin
Feroze Khan unveils first-ever romantic photo with new-wife

Feroze Khan unveils first-ever romantic photo with new-wife

Four-year-old child tests positive for bird flu in India

Four-year-old child tests positive for bird flu in India
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions

Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions

Uncategorized News

Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Paul McCartney teases Bruce Springsteen at Ivor Novello Awards
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Harrison Ford shares ‘meaningful’ insights about his religious beliefs
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Bella Hadid pens heartfelt note for Caroline Scheufele
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Billie Eilish calls ex Jesse Rutherford ‘favourite’ person in world
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Selena Gomez gives special message to fans on Mental Health Action day
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
World’s first pig kidney recipient dies two months after transplant
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
FC Barcelona secures agreement for La Masia talents amid Euro, Olympic
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Andhra Chief Minister injured in stone-throwing incident at roadshow: Details
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Nora Fatehi recounts struggling days: ‘Lived with 9 psychopaths in 1 flat’