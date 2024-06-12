Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig

Daniel Radcliffe finally disclosed the secret of landing his first Broadway gig, Equus, and also shared the advice of his music teacher for theatre shows.
Daniel recently appeared on THR’s annual Roundtable, where he shared , “My mom and dad had always taken me to the theater a lot, and so doing stage was always something that I wanted to do.”
He also admitted that “Doing Equus was incredibly formative for me, because at that point, when I was towards the end of Potter, I didn’t know how the world was going to see me after those films were done.”
He continued, “Between Equus and How to Succeed (his second Broadway show), this place was giving me a chance to be something else and to find out who I was as an actor.”
The Imperium actor revealed that he took singing lessons before his Broadway show.
He started off by singing jingles for the gig but later on the renowned actor discovered that he “couldn’t do the tune” of any of them.
Furthermore, Daniel admits that How to Succeed and Merrily have been two of the “best” Broadway gigs of his life.