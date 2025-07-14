Angelina Jolie supports son Knox at boxing competition on his 17th birthday

Brad Pitt's estranged son Knox has turned 17 and the teen is marking the joyous occasion at a martial arts competition with his mom, Angelina Jolie.
Over the weekend, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress joined her beloved son at his IKF Point Muay Thai Technical event, where he claimed triumphant victory after an intense match.
The 55-year-old star turned heads in an all-black outfit as she supported Knox at the sporting event.
In the images shared on social media by fans, the teen could be seen posing proudly with his coaches as he wore black shorts and a black T-shirt as while flashing smile with his white mouth guard.
Earlier to this, the mother-son dup was spotted behind the wheel of a compact SUV as his mom sat in the passenger seat, looking glamorous in a pair of glossy black sunglasses.
They drove around their Los Feliz neighborhood, where Angelina and her ex-husband, Brad have their own separate homes.
The sporting event took place on same day as Knox celebrated his 17th birthday along with his twin sister, Vivienne.
In addition to Knox and Vivienne, the estranged couple also four other kids, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and daughters Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle.