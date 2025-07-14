Kylie Jenner enjoys luxury yatch vacation with 'mini-me' daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, are having fun during their luxury yacht getaway!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday, July 13, to share a lighthearted sneak peek into their recent summer vacations.

In the viral footage, the mother-daughter duo is seen beaming with joy as they dance and enjoy their fun time.

The video clip began with Kylie sweetly holding the hands of her little one while wearing matching comfy bathrobes and hair towels before showing the breathtaking view of the vibrant ocean.

Kylie penned a moving caption for her post, "Built-in bestie for life," leaving fans in awe.

As The Kardashians starlet’s post gained popularity on social media, several fans quickly rushed to the comments sections to praise the socialite for fulfilling his motherhood duties gracefully.

Fans reactions on Kylie Jenner's fun video clip with daughter Stormi: 

One fan wrote, "Omg this is adorable!!!! Perfect mommy & me memory!"

"I love her bonding with Stormi the most," another penned.

Among Kylie's 393 million followers, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her older sister, Khloé Kardashian, were also charmed by the adorable video, calling the pair "Cuties."

Kylie Jenner shares her two children with whom?  

It is pertinent to note, Kylie Jenner shares her only daughter, Stormi Webster, with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The former couple, who parted ways in October 2019, are also parents to their son, Aire. 

