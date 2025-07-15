Sydney Sweeney steps out for fun night with pals in NYC

Sydney Sweeney steps out for fun night with pals in NYC

Sydney Sweeney has once again reiterated that she is enjoying single life as she takes a deep dive into New York City's bar culture.

The Immaculate starlet was spotted partying with friends at celebrity-classic Lower East Side Ray's Bar over the weekend.

An insider shared the deeds of the evening with Page Six, noting, "Sydney Sweeney brought main character energy."

At one point in the evening, the 27-year-old bought the entire pub a round of tequila shots and led a "full-bar sing-along" to Natasha Bedingfield's renowned track, Unwritten, which was also featured in the 2023 Netflix comedy Anyone But You.

"Sydney Sweeney decided you're not having enough fun so she bought shots for the bar," a bartender gave a shoutout to the star, prompting the room to break out in cheers and applause.

For the fun-filled hangout with pals, Sydney rocked a casual brown leather jacket, as she was seated in the VIP section with friends.

The Madame Web actress' outing came just weeks after she attended the lavish star-studded Jeff Bezos wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy.

Despite not being close with the couple, she was invited because she is starring in an upcoming potential hit project for Jeff's Amazon MGM Studios.

During the wedding nuptials, Sydney was spotted enjoying her time with NFL legend Tom Brady, fuelling dating rumours, which were later refuted as sources claim that the actress wants to focus on her career.

