Kanye West breaks silence after fans demand refunds at chaotic China show

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Kanye West has released the first statement after his fans demanded refunds at China concert.

The American rapper, also known as Ye, apparently showed up more than 40 minutes late during his concert in the Chinese city of Shanghai on Saturday, July 12.

Ye’s set was plagued by technical difficulties, as reported The Global Times. A video from his concert has gone viral, which shows 70,000-strong crowd demanding a refund.

Some of the fans even accused the Can’t Tell Me Nothing singer of lip syncing.

After receiving a lot of backlash, Kanye shared a statement on his official X account.

He penned, “Thank you to my fans in China and the Chinese government. The energy was amazing. Love all of you forever. Can’t wait till the next show.”

Kanye’s fans flooded the comment section to troll him for lip-syncing and for showing up late to his own concert.

A user wrote, "Mostly lip syncing. His microphone must have been up less than 20 per cent of the time."

Another expressed disappointment, "For the encore, he disappeared for over 20 minutes at one point as tracks like Wolves just played out with him nowhere in sight. I could have just played your music at home man. Came to see u perform????"

This concert marked Kanye's first show since September 2024.

