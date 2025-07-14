Matthew McConaughey makes classy gesture toward Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

  • By Ume Umema
  • |


Matthew McConaughey has once again won the hearts of his fans with sweet gesture toward te future king and queen of Britian.

On Sunday, July 13, the 55-year-old actor joined the star-studded line up in the royal box at the Wimbledon men’s final to watch the match as Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz to win the prestigious trophy.

During his appearance, Matthew paid a touching tribute to the Prince and Princess of Wales with a heartfelt move.

In a video making rounds on social media, the Interstellar star could be seen paying standing ovation to Prince William and Kate Middleton as they made their way to their seats with their three kids.

“Matthew McConaughey standing to applaud the Prince & Princess of Wales. What a lovely southern gentleman,” an X user wrote along the video.

The gesture was more significant due to the that only British citizens are expected to bow or curtsy to royalty—while Americans are under no obligation to do so, as per royal protocol.

Many fans rushed to their social media handle to heap praises on the actor with one writing, “McConaughey surely respects everyone he encounters.”

While another added, “He’s a gentleman... Matthew was raised right. Always something I have always admired.”

“Real class,” the third added.

Matthew McConaughey was joined by his wife Camila Alves, as they was spotted happily enjoying the action from the Royal Box.

