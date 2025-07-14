Tom Holland accidently shares details about ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Tom Holland accidently shares details about ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Tom Holland accidently shares details about ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Tom Holland has spilled exciting beans about upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Avengers: Endgame actor revealed that the new movie will be better than Spider-Man: No Way Home as it will “shoot in real locations.”

During a chat with Flip Your Wig, Tom revealed, “I’m obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID. We shot the entire film on stages. Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking.”

He added, “It’s gonna feel like making [Spider-Man: Homecoming] again. It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air. And I think the fans are gonna be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

The Odyssey star explained the streets of the Scottish city would be used for a “massive set piece” in the upcoming movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to star Tom as Spider man, Zendaya as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. Moriver, Sadie Sink has also joined the star-studded cast.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Jay-Z joins Beyoncé during Atlanta show after secret son statement
Jay-Z joins Beyoncé during Atlanta show after secret son statement
Beyoncé and Jay-Z share sweet kiss onstage after surprise performance of ‘Crazy In Love’

Kanye West breaks silence on ex-assistant's explosive sexual assault claims

Kanye West breaks silence on ex-assistant's explosive sexual assault claims
The 'Bully' hitmaker was accused of sexually abuse his former staffer back in 2023

Pregnant Rihanna brings sons to LA premiere of her upcoming film 'Smurfs'
Pregnant Rihanna brings sons to LA premiere of her upcoming film 'Smurfs'
The 'Diamond' singer's new film 'Smurfs' to light up the big screen in July this year

Brad Pitt levels up security at $6M home after ‘unfortunate’ break-in
Brad Pitt levels up security at $6M home after ‘unfortunate’ break-in
Brad Pitt improves security at his nearly $6 million Los Angeles home after shocking break-in

Anna Kendrick steps out for California date with boyfriend Alex Edelman
Anna Kendrick steps out for California date with boyfriend Alex Edelman
The 'Pitch Perfect' alum and comedian Alex Edelman were spotted on a low-key date in California

Pedro Pascal gives shoutout to 'Superman' ahead of 'Fantastic Four' release
Pedro Pascal gives shoutout to 'Superman' ahead of 'Fantastic Four' release
'The Last of Us' actor Pedro Pascal has united fans of both the superheroes with one single move

Kanye West faces major setback in China amid sexual assault claims
Kanye West faces major setback in China amid sexual assault claims
The American rapper has been accused of sexual assault by his former assistant that he has denied strongly

John Travolta opens up about grief 5 years after Kelly Preston’s death
John Travolta opens up about grief 5 years after Kelly Preston’s death
'Pulp Fiction' star shared his struggles with grief over his wife Kelly Preston's passing