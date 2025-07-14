Tom Holland accidently shares details about ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Tom Holland has spilled exciting beans about upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The Avengers: Endgame actor revealed that the new movie will be better than Spider-Man: No Way Home as it will “shoot in real locations.”
During a chat with Flip Your Wig, Tom revealed, “I’m obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID. We shot the entire film on stages. Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking.”
He added, “It’s gonna feel like making [Spider-Man: Homecoming] again. It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air. And I think the fans are gonna be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”
The Odyssey star explained the streets of the Scottish city would be used for a “massive set piece” in the upcoming movie.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to star Tom as Spider man, Zendaya as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. Moriver, Sadie Sink has also joined the star-studded cast.