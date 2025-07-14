HBO unveils first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter in new series

HBO has finally started production on its highly-anticipated, Harry Potter TV series.

On Monday, July 14, the production has released the first look of young Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter.

In the first photo, shared on Instagram, Dominic McLaughlin could be seen standing confidently in Hogwarts robes and the iconic round glasses as he poses next to the clapboard.

“First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production,” the caption noted.

The post was met with love and appreciation as Harry Potter fans rushed to comment section to give their seal of approval to Dominic.

“Good luck little Harry. Please protect him from all the haters,” one wrote.

While another gushed, “Yup. He was the perfect choice.”

“Okay wait. This kid even looks like the cover art for the books more than Daniel. Good stuff,” the third added.

The fourth commented, “Omg! He’s perfect.”

Dominic has been joined by Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who will play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the show, respectively.

While the release date has yet to be announced, the show has begun filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, U.K.

The Harry Potter series is expected to premiere in 2026 or 2027 on HBO Max, with each season following one of J.K. Rowling’s seven books.

