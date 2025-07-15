Reese Witherspoon, boyfriend Oliver Haarmann pack on PDA in Saint-Tropez

Reese Witherspoon, boyfriend Oliver Haarmann pack on PDA in Saint-Tropez
Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann are heating up France with their sizzling romance!

On Sunday, July 13, the Big Little Lies star was spotted cozying up to her German financier at a yacht off the coast of Saint-Tropez, France, on the country's southern coast.

In the images, obtained by People Magazine, the loved birds could be seen sharing kisses and hugs as they lounged on the boat and in the water.

Witherspoon rocked a sexy all-white bathing suit, while Haarmaan donned a striped bathing suit, a blue tee-shirt and white Nike baseball cap.

The couple was first confirmed to be dating in September 2024 by multiple sources told after the Academy Award winner and Haarmann were first seen spending time together in N.Y.C. in July 2024.

"She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son. These are her biggest priorities,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Meanwhile, another source told PEOPLE in October 2024 that Witherspoon was "having fun with Oliver.”

"He's spending time with her kids too," they added referring to Witherspoon's sons Deacon Phillippe, 21, and Tennessee James Toth, 12, whom she shares with exes Ryan Phillippe and Jim Toth.

Reese Witherspoon recently appeared in a wedding-themed comedy film, You're Cordially Invited, which was released on January 30, 2025.

