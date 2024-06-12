Trending

YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED

YouTube star Ben Potter's died on Saturday, June 08, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
YouTube star Ben Potter's death cause REVEALED
YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED

YouTube star Ben Potter's cause of death has been revealed as he passed away in a single-vehicle car crash on Saturday, June 8.

As the PEOPLE confirmed, the YouTuber known as Comicstorian, who had over three million subscribers died in a single-vehicle car crash.

The press release shared by Colorado State Patrol with PEOPLE on Tuesday, June 11, disclosed that the incident happened at 9:19 a.m. local time on I-25 near Fort Collins.

According to the statement, “The Windsor resident was southbound on I-25 at milepost 267.5 when his silver Toyota 4Runner traveled off the right shoulder of the interstate. He continued to cross over the frontage road paralleling the interstate before rolling his vehicle multiple times.”

Potter "succumbed to injuries from the crash while at the scene," according to a release, despite the fact that he was buckled up when the accident occurred.

As per CSP, there were no other vehicles involved and the content provider was the lone occupant of the car.

The press release revealed impairment and excessive speed don't seem to be the factors at this time, although the reason for the crash is still being looked into.

Previously his wife shared on X (former Twitter) that Potter died "in an unfortunate accident."

YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED

YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED
BTS Jin reunites with members after completing military service

BTS Jin reunites with members after completing military service
Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming

Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Trending News

Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
BTS Jin reunites with members after completing military service
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Coke Studio's 'Blockbuster' takes Times Square with a bang
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Elephants use 'unique' names to call each other, study
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Lindsay Hubbard faces huge financial loss after Carl Radke cancels wedding
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Courteney Cox recreates viral dance from Bruce Springsteen video: Watch
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Donald Trump makes bold statement about Taylor Swift
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck put Beverly Hills home up for sale amid marital woes
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
BTS RM begins countdown to military discharge in new Instagram story
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kajol’s co-star Noor Malabika found dead from apparent suicide
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Will Sonakshi Sinha marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23?
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Unidentified dead body found amid missing TV presenter Michael Mosley’s search