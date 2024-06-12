YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED

YouTube star Ben Potter's cause of death has been revealed as he passed away in a single-vehicle car crash on Saturday, June 8.
As the PEOPLE confirmed, the YouTuber known as Comicstorian, who had over three million subscribers died in a single-vehicle car crash.
The press release shared by Colorado State Patrol with PEOPLE on Tuesday, June 11, disclosed that the incident happened at 9:19 a.m. local time on I-25 near Fort Collins.
According to the statement, “The Windsor resident was southbound on I-25 at milepost 267.5 when his silver Toyota 4Runner traveled off the right shoulder of the interstate. He continued to cross over the frontage road paralleling the interstate before rolling his vehicle multiple times.”
Potter "succumbed to injuries from the crash while at the scene," according to a release, despite the fact that he was buckled up when the accident occurred.
As per CSP, there were no other vehicles involved and the content provider was the lone occupant of the car.
The press release revealed impairment and excessive speed don't seem to be the factors at this time, although the reason for the crash is still being looked into.
Previously his wife shared on X (former Twitter) that Potter died "in an unfortunate accident."