Robert Downey Jr. shares insights into 'The Sympathizer' hair & makeup transformation

Robert Downey Jr. recently reflected on his transformation for his role in The Sympathizer, describing the process as a "very surreal experience."
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Oppenheimer star shared his experience on transformation for HBO’s The Sympathizer.
“Walking into Vincent’s studio for the first time and seeing those clay molded heads of the characters was a very surreal experience,” Downey said.
He continued, “You’re not just throwing on a costume; you’re stepping into someone else’s skin. Working with director Park [Chan-wook], molding and adjusting the clay, was hands-on in a way you don’t get with CGI.”
The Sherlock Holmes star added, “It was like stepping back into an old-school way of creating characters from the outside in.”
While giving credit to the crew, Downey noted, “Going bald definitely made my mornings easier,” he says. “When you’ve got a solid team, even the most complex looks come together smoothly. It’s a team effort, finding that sweet spot where the character” — or characters, in his case — “comes alive.”
To note, The Sympathizer is based on a best-selling novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen, it revolves around the end of the Vietnam War.
In the mini-series, Robert Downey Jr. transformed into various characters who interact with the Captain including Claude, the Captain’s CIA contact, as well as a professor, a congressman and an auteur.
The series premiered on HBO on April 14, 2024.