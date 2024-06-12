Dakota Johnson is 'not sure about marriage' with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's wedding bells will not ring anytime soon!
The couple, who have been together since 2017, is in no rush to tie the knot as per the recent reports.
According to a source close to the couple, Johnson, who was first spotted wearing her emerald engagement ring in December 2020, is uncertain about getting married.
"While Dakota loves Chris, she's not sure about marriage. She's not a big proponent of the legal aspect of it,” the insider revealed to Life & Style on Tuesday.
The source went on to explain, "Dakota says a piece of paper doesn't necessarily change anything.”
Despite this, the couple is happy living together and has even started a family.
"Dakota isn't a runaway bride. She's just uncertain that marriage is for her,” the insider added.
Prior to this, The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted at Tribeca without her engagement ring, sparking speculation about a possible split from the Coldplay front man.
However, the source told PEOPLE Magazine that, “They’ve had ups and downs… but now they’re definitely back on.”
On the work front, Dakota’s new series Am I OK? Was premiered on HBO Max on June 6, 2024 and her latest film Daddio was showcased at the Tribeca Film Festival on Monday.
Meanwhile, Chris Martin is nearing the end of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres Tour, which started in March 2022 and will conclude in November.