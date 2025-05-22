Justin Bieber steps out after deleting bombshell apology to Hailey

Justin Bieber has made first public appearance after deleting controversial apology to wife Hailey Bieber.
Earlier this week, the Peaches crooner apologised to the Rhode founder on Instagram for a heated remark during a fight, where he told her she'd never make it to Vogue magazine.
However, after receiving backlash from fans he deleted the apology and added some emojis.
As per Just Jared, Justin was spotted running an errand in L.A. on Wednesday afternoon, May 21.
He was spotted leaving a local bank in Beverly Hills, while donning a pair of baggy pants.
Upon returning to his car, the Baby singer found a parking ticket for being in a loading zone.
According to TMZ, Justin had trouble finding a place to park as his Mercedes G-Wagon car as it was too big to fit in the nearby parking lots.
Justin Bieber’s heartfelt apology to Hailey Bieber:
Justin Bieber’s emotional apology read, “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even.”
He added, “I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."
On the personal front, Justin and Hailey share son, Jack Blues Bieber.