Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's custody battle leaves kids ‘struggling'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle has left their children “struggling.”

Brad and Angelina's kids are having a hard time to reconcile with the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star, especially, their 18-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Shiloh recently hired a lawyer to legally change her name and drop Brad's family name. This decision left the Hollywood bigwig “deeply” upset.

A source exclusively told US Weekly on Tuesday that, “Brad was devastated by this choice. To him, it was more than a change of name — it was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years.”

The insider further disclosed, “Sadly, Brad doesn’t have much of a relationship with his kids. He’s not ready to give up on them, but knowing they are dropping his name is upsetting.”

Their children “struggled” to forgive and connect with Brad after the divorce due to their loyalty to Angelina.

“Their mom is the head of the household, and she’s raised them with love and selflessness their whole lives. Once Brad left, it was very hard for them to see him go to war with her,” the insider concluded.

According to a court ruling on April 12, 2019, Angelina and Brad are legally single, despite their divorce not yet being settled.

