Entertainment

Chris Evans reveals his candid emotions over Marvel universe exit

'Captain America' star previously denied reports that he would appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

  by Web Desk
  • |


Chris Evans, beloved for his iconic portrayal of Captain America, has publicly expressed his sadness about no longer being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While conversing with ScreenRant about his new movie Materialists for an interview published Monday, June 9, the Captain America actor said he discussed with his friends and former colleagues Robert Downey Jr., as well as filmmakers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

"It's where Pedro is right now," Evans said, referencing his Materialists costar Pedro Pascal, who will reprise his role as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in July's The Fantastic Four: First Steps in Doomsday.

To note, Evans played the Steve Rogers/Captain America role in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in the 2010s.

He started with 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and ending with 2019's Endgame.

"I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren't invited to the party," Evans said of the currently-filming Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday cast:

Notably Evans' former Marvel costars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Paul Rudd will also appear in Doomsday.

The entire Fantastic Four cast, actors from the hit Thunderbolts* and X-Men franchises will also join the cast.

For the unversed, Evans previously denied reports that he would appear in Doomsday.

