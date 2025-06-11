Entertainment

Billy Ray Cyrus’ feud with family deepens as son Trace makes explosive claims

The 'Achy Breaky' crooner involved in a family rift since his separation with ex-wife, Tish Cyrus

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Billy Ray Cyrus’ feud with family deepens as son Trace makes explosive claims 

Trace Cyrus sparked fans' reactions after slamming his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as the infamous rift with family deepened. 

The 36-year-old American musician took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 10, to make sensational allegations about his estranged father. 

In his series of social media rants, Trace allegedly lashed out that his father has become "hungry for fame it’s pathetic."

He continued, "He flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn’t come to LA for Mammie’s funeral while he was still married to my mom. Even after his daughter got him a $60k private jet as he demanded."

For those unaware, Mammie was Tish's mom, Loretta Finely, who died in 2020 at the age of 85, two years before her divorce from Billy Ray.

Trace further noted, "You’re the lamest man ever to walk planet Earth, honestly embarrassed to have ever considered you my idol."

"The best thing to come from your downfall is it made me go into beast mode. I refuse to be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I’m old like you," Miley Cyrus’ youngest brother added. 

Billy Ray Cyrus' family rift: 

To note, Billy Ray Cyrus has been involved in a family feud since his high-profile separation from Tarce's mother, Tish Cyrus. 

The former couple parted ways in 2022 after spending 29 years together. In addition to Trace Cyrus and Miley Cyrus, they also share Brandi Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, and Noah Cyrus.  

