Dakota Johnson's new family member arrives after Chris Martin split

Dakota Johnson has reportedly welcomed a delightful new addition to her family despite recent swirling rumors of a "heartbreaking" split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
While conversing with Amy Poehler's Good Hang Podcast, the Fifty Shades Darker actress revealed that she adopted a cute little dog to keep her company as she faces her new life after parting ways with Martin.
She disclosed that her new puppy is named Tokyo.
Johnson revealed that she adopted the canine from the Santa Barbara Humane Society in California.
“We rescued her on Saturday from the Santa Barbara pound,” she said, adding: “I didn't plan on it.”
Reflecting on her previous furry pal, Johnson shared that admitted she was still coping with the death of her previous dog Zeppelin, who died in December at age 17.
The Materialist star said, “I thought, ‘It's gonna be a while,’” she recalled.
Johnson went on to say, “But then I saw her, and she's an angel.”
“She's a performer,” she quipped, adding, “Honestly, she has come alive on camera. She normally hides in the back of her crate. She's really timid. And now she's like, ‘Here I am.’”
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin split:
They were previously engaged and had been together for eight years on and off.