Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87

Harris Yulin is no more!
On Wednesday, June 11, CNN reported that the Emmy-nominated actor, who was famed for his roles in Ghostbusters II and Night Moves, passed away at the age of 87.
Yulin’s death, which occurred on June 10, was confirmed by his manager Sue Leibman to the outlet via an email.
Who was Harris Yulin?
Harris Yulin, born on November 5, 1937, in Los Angeles, California, was an American actor, who had worked in more than a hundred movies and television shows.
Harris Yulin films:
Harris Yulin began his acting career in films with 1970 film Maidstone, after which he appeared in numerous other movies, including Night Moves, St. Ives, Scarface, Ghostbusters II, and King of the Corner.
His final big screen appearance was in 2024 film Omni Loop in which he played the character of Professor Duselberg.
Harris Yulin TV shows:
Harris Yuin’s television career started with 1970 show, Neither Are We Enemies, following which he appeared in several other TV shows that include, The Greatest Gift, The Kansas City Massacre, Dynasty, Wonder Woman, The Heart of Justice, and Frasier.
His last television appearance was in 2022’s FBI: Most Wanted, in which he played Grant Moore in the episode named Karma.