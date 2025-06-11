Justin Bieber returns to fatherhood amid Hailey social media controversy  

Justin Bieber has returned to his fatherhood after seemingly sharing a series of mysterious social media posts about his wife, Hailey Bieber.
The Peaches crooner took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 11, to release the adorable glimpse of his nine-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom he shares with his billionaire life partner.
In the heartfelt photo, Justin and Hailey's little bundle of joy was seen adorably holding his father's feet with his tiny hands.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, has kept their toddler’s face under wraps due to the security concerns.
Justin and Hailey welcomed their only son in August 2024, after six years of their marriage.
Justin Bieber shares cryptic relationship post for wife Hailey Bieber:
This update from the Grammy-winning musician comes after he sparked controversy with his cryptic relationship social media posts.
Taking to Instagram, the father-of-one released a series of cryptic posts, venting about his "transactional relationships."
Last week, Justin penned a message, "If I have to do something to be loved, that’s not love," alongside a pair of black-and-white selfies, sparking concerns among fans, speculating about the trouble in paradise.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's ongoing divorce speculations:
For those unaware, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been facing trouble in marriage speculations since they renewed their marital vows during an intimate function in Hawaii.
As of now, the two have not confirmed any of these split rumors.