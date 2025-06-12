Entertainment

Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58

Electronic body music pioneer, Douglas McCarthy, was the frontman and chief lyricist of British industrial band Nitzer Ebb

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58
Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58

EBM pioneer Douglas McCarthy has passed away!

The English vocalist, who was the frontman and chief lyricist of British industrial band Nitzer Ebb, died at the age of 58, announced his bandmates.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, June 11, the band shared a heartbreaking post in which they confirmed the passing of McCarthy, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform that Douglas McCarthy passed away this morning of June 11th, 2025.”

They added, “We ask everyone to please be respectful of Douglas, his wife, and family in this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding and will share more information soon.”

Fans reaction on Douglas McCarthy’s death:

Expressing grief over Douglas McCarthy’s passing, a fan wrote, “My biggest idol and inspiration :( so sorry to all who were close to him. I’m so grateful to have seen them play at Terminus. Defining moment for me.”

Another penned, “So astonishing and so sad... I was seriously influenced by his music when I was a teen. He was my idol. R.I.P.”

“No words. A legend forever and ever,” commented a third.

Douglas McCarthy’s cause of death:

As of now, Douglas McCarthy’s cause of death has not been disclosed by his family and close ones.

However, he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver last year.

Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
Harris Yulin, ‘Ghostbusters II’ and ‘Night Moves’ star, dies at 87
The legendary American actor Harris Yulin appeared in over a hundred films and television series, including ‘Ghostbusters II’
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on retirement plans at 'FUBAR' premiere
Arnold Schwarzenegger graced the LA premiere of his Netflix series 'FUBAR' season 2 with family
Ananda Lewis, former MTV host and VJ, passes away at 52
Ananda Lewis, former MTV host and VJ, passes away at 52
Ananda Lewis was a former MTV video jockey and host of shows ‘Total Request Live’ and ‘Hot Zone’ dies at the age of 52 in Los Angeles
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' trailer: Who will Belly choose?
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' trailer: Who will Belly choose?
The final season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' throws a major question in Belly Conklin's court
Chris Evans reveals his candid emotions over Marvel universe exit
Chris Evans reveals his candid emotions over Marvel universe exit
'Captain America' star previously denied reports that he would appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
'Snow White' now available on streaming platforms months after released in cinemas
'Snow White' now available on streaming platforms months after released in cinemas
'Snow White' faced widespread controversy, from backlash over CGI-created dwarfs too changes in original story
Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Subpoenas will be served to Scooter Braun and HYBE, his K-Pop corporation
Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend'
Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend'
The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner dropped major announcement about her new music album 'Man's Best Friend'
Billy Ray Cyrus’ feud with family deepens as son Trace makes explosive claims
Billy Ray Cyrus’ feud with family deepens as son Trace makes explosive claims
The 'Achy Breaky' crooner involved in a family rift since his separation with ex-wife, Tish Cyrus
Justin Bieber returns to fatherhood amid Hailey social media controversy
Justin Bieber returns to fatherhood amid Hailey social media controversy
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year
Dakota Johnson's new family member arrives after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson's new family member arrives after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson welcomed a new family member after her split with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin
Brian Wilson, pop-music singer, co-founder of the ' The Beach Boys', passes away at 82
Brian Wilson, pop-music singer, co-founder of the ' The Beach Boys', passes away at 82
Throughout his life, Brian Wilson received several accolades and even got nine Grammy Award nominations