Douglas McCarthy, lead vocalist of EBM band Nitzer Ebb, dies at 58

EBM pioneer Douglas McCarthy has passed away!
The English vocalist, who was the frontman and chief lyricist of British industrial band Nitzer Ebb, died at the age of 58, announced his bandmates.
Taking to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, June 11, the band shared a heartbreaking post in which they confirmed the passing of McCarthy, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform that Douglas McCarthy passed away this morning of June 11th, 2025.”
They added, “We ask everyone to please be respectful of Douglas, his wife, and family in this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding and will share more information soon.”
Fans reaction on Douglas McCarthy’s death:
Expressing grief over Douglas McCarthy’s passing, a fan wrote, “My biggest idol and inspiration :( so sorry to all who were close to him. I’m so grateful to have seen them play at Terminus. Defining moment for me.”
Another penned, “So astonishing and so sad... I was seriously influenced by his music when I was a teen. He was my idol. R.I.P.”
“No words. A legend forever and ever,” commented a third.
Douglas McCarthy’s cause of death:
As of now, Douglas McCarthy’s cause of death has not been disclosed by his family and close ones.
However, he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver last year.