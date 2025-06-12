Ananda Lewis, former MTV host and VJ, passes away at 52

Ananda Lewis has breathed her last!
On Wednesday, June 11, the former MTV VJ and host’s sister, Lakshmi, took to Facebook to announce the death of her beloved sister.
“She’s free, and in His heavenly arms. Lord, rest her soul,” penned Lakshmi along with a series of broken heart and a praying hands emojis.
As per TMZ, the famous TV host passed away at her home in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 52.
Who was Ananda Lewis?
Ananda Lewis, born on March 21, 1973, was an American television host, model, and social activist.
She was famous for her role as MTV VJ from the late 1990s until 2001. Lewis also hosted The Ananda Lewis Show, her own broadcast syndicated television talk show.
Ananda Lewis’ cause of death:
Ananda Lewis died after a five-year-long battle with breast cancer.
She announced being diagnosed with stage III breast cancer in October 2020 via an Instagram video post. Through the update, she encouraged her followers to regularly get their mammograms done, revealing that she had been delaying hers which led to this shocking diagnosis.
“This is tough for me, but if just ONE woman decides to get her mammogram after watching this, what I’m going through will be worth it. PRACTICE EARLY DETECTION. Share this with a woman you love. These 6 minutes could help save her life. I love you guys,” the Total Request Live host captioned.
In October 2024, Ananda Lewis sat down in a roundtable discussion with CNN, in which she revealed that her cancer had progressed to stage IV.