Entertainment

Ananda Lewis, former MTV host and VJ, passes away at 52

Ananda Lewis was a former MTV video jockey and host of shows ‘Total Request Live’ and ‘Hot Zone’ dies at the age of 52 in Los Angeles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Ananda Lewis, former MTV host and VJ, passes away at 52
Ananda Lewis, former MTV host and VJ, passes away at 52

Ananda Lewis has breathed her last!

On Wednesday, June 11, the former MTV VJ and host’s sister, Lakshmi, took to Facebook to announce the death of her beloved sister.

“She’s free, and in His heavenly arms. Lord, rest her soul,” penned Lakshmi along with a series of broken heart and a praying hands emojis.

As per TMZ, the famous TV host passed away at her home in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 52.

Who was Ananda Lewis?

Ananda Lewis, born on March 21, 1973, was an American television host, model, and social activist.

She was famous for her role as MTV VJ from the late 1990s until 2001. Lewis also hosted The Ananda Lewis Show, her own broadcast syndicated television talk show.

Ananda Lewis’ cause of death:

Ananda Lewis died after a five-year-long battle with breast cancer.

She announced being diagnosed with stage III breast cancer in October 2020 via an Instagram video post. Through the update, she encouraged her followers to regularly get their mammograms done, revealing that she had been delaying hers which led to this shocking diagnosis.

“This is tough for me, but if just ONE woman decides to get her mammogram after watching this, what I’m going through will be worth it. PRACTICE EARLY DETECTION. Share this with a woman you love. These 6 minutes could help save her life. I love you guys,” the Total Request Live host captioned.

In October 2024, Ananda Lewis sat down in a roundtable discussion with CNN, in which she revealed that her cancer had progressed to stage IV.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' trailer: Who will Belly choose?
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' trailer: Who will Belly choose?
The final season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' throws a major question in Belly Conklin's court
Chris Evans reveals his candid emotions over Marvel universe exit
Chris Evans reveals his candid emotions over Marvel universe exit
'Captain America' star previously denied reports that he would appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
'Snow White' now available on streaming platforms months after released in cinemas
'Snow White' now available on streaming platforms months after released in cinemas
'Snow White' faced widespread controversy, from backlash over CGI-created dwarfs too changes in original story
Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Subpoenas will be served to Scooter Braun and HYBE, his K-Pop corporation
Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend'
Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend'
The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner dropped major announcement about her new music album 'Man's Best Friend'
Billy Ray Cyrus’ feud with family deepens as son Trace makes explosive claims
Billy Ray Cyrus’ feud with family deepens as son Trace makes explosive claims
The 'Achy Breaky' crooner involved in a family rift since his separation with ex-wife, Tish Cyrus
Justin Bieber returns to fatherhood amid Hailey social media controversy
Justin Bieber returns to fatherhood amid Hailey social media controversy
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year
Dakota Johnson's new family member arrives after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson's new family member arrives after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson welcomed a new family member after her split with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin
Brian Wilson, pop-music singer, co-founder of the ' The Beach Boys', passes away at 82
Brian Wilson, pop-music singer, co-founder of the ' The Beach Boys', passes away at 82
Throughout his life, Brian Wilson received several accolades and even got nine Grammy Award nominations
Brooklyn Beckham sends heartbreaking message to his dad amid feud
Brooklyn Beckham sends heartbreaking message to his dad amid feud
Brooklyn Beckham is not on talking terms with parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, as well as his siblings
Blake Lively's sister shows unshaken support after Justin Baldoni's legal loss
Blake Lively's sister shows unshaken support after Justin Baldoni's legal loss
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a high-profile legal battle since December last year
Shakira takes trip down memory lane after hitting major career milestone
Shakira takes trip down memory lane after hitting major career milestone
The 'Waka Waka' crooner reminisced about the heartfelt moments she spent caring for her hair