Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal

Subpoenas will be served to Scooter Braun and HYBE, his K-Pop corporation

Blake Lively is reportedly taking her legal battle to the next level, with sources indicating she plans to subpoena Scooter Braun in her latest legal maneuver, following the recent dismissal of Justin Baldoni's lawsuit.

Subpoenas will be served to Scooter Braun and HYBE, his K-Pop corporation, on Thursday, June 12. 

A notice of this action was sent to HYBE on Tuesday, June 10, as first reported by Deadline.

According to the outlet, the subpoenas will seek documents regarding crisis PR manager Melissa Nathan.

To note, Nathan was previously named as a co-defendant in Lively's ongoing case against Justin Baldoni.

Justin Baldoni countersuit dismissed:

Lively’s new move came shortly after a judge dismissed the $400 million countersuit that Baldoni previously filed against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane and The New York Times.

The Green Lantern star lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb called the decision a "total victory and a complete vindication" for her.

"As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it," they said in their statement, adding that they "look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages" from the Wayfarer parties, whom they say "perpetrated this abusive litigation.”

For a long time, Braun, 43, has been caught in legal wrangling with Lively's friend Taylor Swift concerning her music masters, control of which Swift just reclaimed in late May.

