Feroze Khan unveils first-ever romantic photo with new-wife

Feroze Khan and his new wife Dua flaunt their mushy romance days after tying the knot.
Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the Gul-e-Rana famed actor dropped a picture documenting his post-marriage days.
In the photo shared, Khan looked happy as he closely embraced his new-wife.
While Khan showed off his happiness to 8.4M followers, his wife hid her face with henna-filled arms adding appeal.
He penned a cute caption alongside the post, “Mine.”
Khan’s latest post ignited heartwarming reactions from her friends and fans alike.
“ Feroze ki Dua,” one user penned.
Another wrote, ‘Outstanding.”
The third sent blessings their way, “Be Happy."
The Khaani actor exchanged wedding vows for the second time after divorcing ex-wife Alizeh Sultan. The former couple’s custody battle was highly publicized.
Despite having a new wife at home, Khan made sure to spare time for his daughter as his previous post is evidence.
Feroze Khan confirmed his second marriage after he posted a picture from his wedding day welcoming Dua to his life.