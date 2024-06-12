Entertainment

Feroze Khan unveils first-ever romantic photo with new-wife

Feroze Khan gets married for the second time after divorcing wife Alizey Sultan

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Feroze Khan unveils first-ever romantic photo with new-wife
Feroze Khan gets married for the second time after divorcing wife Alizeh Sultan 

Feroze Khan and his new wife Dua flaunt their mushy romance days after tying the knot.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the Gul-e-Rana famed actor dropped a picture documenting his post-marriage days.


In the photo shared, Khan looked happy as he closely embraced his new-wife.

While Khan showed off his happiness to 8.4M followers, his wife hid her face with henna-filled arms adding appeal.

He penned a cute caption alongside the post, “Mine.”

Khan’s latest post ignited heartwarming reactions from her friends and fans alike.

“ Feroze ki Dua,” one user penned.

Another wrote, ‘Outstanding.”

The third sent blessings their way, “Be Happy."

The Khaani actor exchanged wedding vows for the second time after divorcing ex-wife Alizeh Sultan. The former couple’s custody battle was highly publicized.

Despite having a new wife at home, Khan made sure to spare time for his daughter as his previous post is evidence. 

Feroze Khan confirmed his second marriage after he posted a picture from his wedding day welcoming Dua to his life. 

Dakota Johnson is 'not sure about marriage' with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson is 'not sure about marriage' with Chris Martin
Feroze Khan unveils first-ever romantic photo with new-wife

Feroze Khan unveils first-ever romantic photo with new-wife

Four-year-old child tests positive for bird flu in India

Four-year-old child tests positive for bird flu in India
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions

Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions

Entertainment News

Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's custody battle leaves kids ‘struggling'
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Dakota Johnson is 'not sure about marriage' with Chris Martin
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
P!nk makes impressive comeback after recent health concerns
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt daughter Raha's pure love for animals captured: Watch
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Rihanna reveals her BIGGEST inspiration behind her ‘R9’ album
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Kyle Richards breaks silence on 'RHONJ' reunion cancellation
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Is Taylor Swift going to be part of 'Deadpool and Wolverine?'
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Kartik Aryan dishes out qualities he seeks in ideal soulmate
Kareena Kapoor gives peek into her yoga sessions
Kendall Jenner enjoys dinner date with Bad Bunny amid breakup rumors