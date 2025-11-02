Billie Eilish overtakes SZA on Hot 100 before wrapping up concert tour  

Billie Eilish has recently taken the crown from SZA, making history on the Hot 100 charts.
As the Lovely singer approaches the conclusion of her ongoing seventh concert tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, her new song, Wildflower, has found a spot on the Hot 100, surpassing SZA's popular track, Snooze.
For the unversed, Eilish released the song last year, which was initially selected as the fourth promotional cut back in February after even bigger smashes like Lunch and Birds of a Feather.
According to multiple media outlets, Eilish's song, Wildflower, has now made its place on the Hot 100 for a straight 71 weeks.
The cut improves slightly, lifting from No. 50 to No. 47 this time around. Despite its longevity, the single has never cracked the top 10, including other tunes from her new album.
As of now, Billie Eilish has not reacted to this new career milestone, as she has been busy with her headlining concert tour.
The Grammy-winning musician began her seventh global tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, on September 29, 2024, and will conclude on November 23, 2025.
She is also supporting her third studio album of the same name through this concert tour.