George Clooney talks about how 'Jay Kelly' differs from his real-life 

George Clooney is reflecting on his new challenging role during the promotions of his upcoming movie, Jay Kelly.
In an interview with The Mirror, the Wolfs star opened up about how his new role as Jay Kelly is different from his real life.
Speaking about the struggles of his new role, Clooney said his character is a very dark person, as he relates his character to the monster in another forthcoming film, Frankenstein, who kills the little girl by throwing her into the water.
"He’s a d**k, everybody I go through, I happily destroy their lives along the way! I don’t really relate to this character because I don’t have anything like the regrets this guy has," the father-of-two noted.
He additionally remarked, "I have a very different life than he does. All the people that I’ve worked with still work with me. And you know, my kids like me."
George Clooney, who tied the knot with his jewellery designer wife, Amal Clooney, in September 2014, is set to appear next alongside Adam Sandler in the new comedy-drama, Jay Kelly.
The upcoming film will premiere across the theatres on November 14, 2025.