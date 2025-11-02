Entertainment

George Clooney talks about how 'Jay Kelly' differs from his real-life

The 'Up in the Air' star will appear next in new comedy-drama film, 'Jay Kelly' in November this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
George Clooney talks about how Jay Kelly differs from his real-life
George Clooney talks about how 'Jay Kelly' differs from his real-life 

George Clooney is reflecting on his new challenging role during the promotions of his upcoming movie, Jay Kelly.

In an interview with The Mirror, the Wolfs star opened up about how his new role as Jay Kelly is different from his real life.

Speaking about the struggles of his new role, Clooney said his character is a very dark person, as he relates his character to the monster in another forthcoming film, Frankenstein, who kills the little girl by throwing her into the water.

"He’s a d**k, everybody I go through, I happily destroy their lives along the way! I don’t really relate to this character because I don’t have anything like the regrets this guy has," the father-of-two noted.

He additionally remarked, "I have a very different life than he does. All the people that I’ve worked with still work with me. And you know, my kids like me."

George Clooney, who tied the knot with his jewellery designer wife, Amal Clooney, in September 2014, is set to appear next alongside Adam Sandler in the new comedy-drama, Jay Kelly. 

The upcoming film will premiere across the theatres on November 14, 2025.  

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind walking away from fame

Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind walking away from fame
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about a previous break from the Hollywood industry

Bella Hadid receives touching post-birthday bash on Halloween after illness

Bella Hadid receives touching post-birthday bash on Halloween after illness
Gigi Hadid's younger sister enjoys unexpected post-birthday celebration with closed ones

Justin Bieber makes emotional confession as he previews new music

Justin Bieber makes emotional confession as he previews new music
Justin Bieber teases recording sessions from the music studio as he made 'vunerable' confession

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stun fans at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stun fans at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Top modeling duo shined in gorgeous outfits that captured tremendous attention without being exactly the same

David Harbour speaks out on ‘pain’ amid Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim

David Harbour speaks out on ‘pain’ amid Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim
The 'Stranger Things' actor reflected on his 'pain, slip ups and mistakes' amid Millie Bobby Brown complaint

D4vd's mansion raided as Celeste Rivas murder case takes dark turn

D4vd's mansion raided as Celeste Rivas murder case takes dark turn
The 'Leave Her' hitmaker has been linked to the murder mystery surrounding Celeste Rivas, whose remains were found in September this year

Kelsey Anderson confirms 2026 wedding plans with Joey Graziadei

Kelsey Anderson confirms 2026 wedding plans with Joey Graziadei
In Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party in New York, Kelsey reveals the wedding planning is currently underway

Justin Baldoni ends $400 lawsuit battle with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni ends $400 lawsuit battle with Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni drops $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively after missing court deadline

Diddy’s twin daughters stun as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween

Diddy’s twin daughters stun as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween
D’Lila and Jessie Combs stunned in matching Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costumes for Halloween 2025

Kate Hudson shares ‘biggest gift’ she’s gained after almost three decades in Hollywood

Kate Hudson shares ‘biggest gift’ she’s gained after almost three decades in Hollywood
The 'Song Sung Blue' actress opened up about the 'biggest gift' of her career

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's special joint post sparks thrill for ‘Wicked: For Good’

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's special joint post sparks thrill for ‘Wicked: For Good’
The ‘Wicked’ costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo fuel excitement for new film ‘Wicked: For Good’ with delightful post

North West shines in glam Halloween look as Kardashian family celebrates in style

North West shines in glam Halloween look as Kardashian family celebrates in style
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter joined her famous family in celebrating the spooky season