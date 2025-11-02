Kelsey Anderson confirms 2026 wedding plans with Joey Graziadei 

Bachelor Nation stars Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei are set to take a bigger step in their lives.
The adorable couple, who got hitched during the emotional Bachelor Season 28 finale filmed in Tulum, Mexico, in the beginning of 2025, continue to delight fans with their pure connection.
While attending Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party in New York City on October 31, 2025, the 27-year-old offered the eagerly awaited glimpse on their wedding progress.
Anderson revealed the planning is currently underway; however, the date and dress has yet to be finalised, stating, “We’re in the early stages.”
She added, “But we’re super excited about it.”
The duo is aiming for a 2026 wedding, intriguing fans who are anticipating their forthcoming nuptials.
These key details remain part of a wider planning goal for 2026. Her focus for the next year is centered on advancing the wedding preparation.
Graziadei was not present in the star-studded party, as he was preparing for the New York City Marathon. His unwavering dedication to the race reflects each other’s support for their personal goals.
Anderson mentioned that the couple still managed to celebrate Halloween together earlier in the day. The couple dressed as characters from the movie Step Brothers to pick up Joey’s marathon bib. Their incredible wedding looks demonstrated their fun-loving relationship dynamic.