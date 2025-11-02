Entertainment

Justin Bieber makes emotional confession as he previews new music

Justin Bieber teases recording sessions from the music studio as he made 'vunerable' confession

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Justin Bieber makes emotional confession as he previews new music
Justin Bieber makes emotional confession as he previews new music

Justin Bieber has made an emotional confession about life as he previewed new music from the studio.

The Baby crooner has recently been streaming on Twitch for the last couple of days, sharing his personal life and studio sessions.

In one of the latest streams, Justin opened up about the vulnerability of sharing these intimate moments of his life.

The Peaches singer said, “Going on Twitch is vulnerable as hell because people who just feel shitty about themselves project and then they write mean-ass things. It’s already hard enough to put yourself out there, and then you gotta read all this.”

He added, “They were like ‘Justin is not as exuberant. He will never be his exuberant self ever again. He’s lost his charisma.’ I was like, ‘What? I just played basketball last night, I’m just tired.”

While reflecting on the trauma, Justin noted, “And we’re talking about emotional things. And I start getting in my head, like ‘Ma, did I lose my charisma? My exuberance?’ I have a zest for life It just sucks that you can have a million people say the nicest thing and then the one comment gets in there.”

On the work front, his latest albums are SWAG II, released on September 5, 2025 and SWAG, released earlier on July 11, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

George Clooney talks about how 'Jay Kelly' differs from his real-life

George Clooney talks about how 'Jay Kelly' differs from his real-life
The 'Up in the Air' star will appear next in new comedy-drama film, 'Jay Kelly' in November this year

Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind walking away from fame

Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind walking away from fame
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about a previous break from the Hollywood industry

Bella Hadid receives touching post-birthday bash on Halloween after illness

Bella Hadid receives touching post-birthday bash on Halloween after illness
Gigi Hadid's younger sister enjoys unexpected post-birthday celebration with closed ones

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stun fans at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stun fans at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Top modeling duo shined in gorgeous outfits that captured tremendous attention without being exactly the same

David Harbour speaks out on ‘pain’ amid Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim

David Harbour speaks out on ‘pain’ amid Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim
The 'Stranger Things' actor reflected on his 'pain, slip ups and mistakes' amid Millie Bobby Brown complaint

D4vd's mansion raided as Celeste Rivas murder case takes dark turn

D4vd's mansion raided as Celeste Rivas murder case takes dark turn
The 'Leave Her' hitmaker has been linked to the murder mystery surrounding Celeste Rivas, whose remains were found in September this year

Kelsey Anderson confirms 2026 wedding plans with Joey Graziadei

Kelsey Anderson confirms 2026 wedding plans with Joey Graziadei
In Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party in New York, Kelsey reveals the wedding planning is currently underway

Justin Baldoni ends $400 lawsuit battle with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni ends $400 lawsuit battle with Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni drops $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively after missing court deadline

Diddy’s twin daughters stun as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween

Diddy’s twin daughters stun as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween
D’Lila and Jessie Combs stunned in matching Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costumes for Halloween 2025

Kate Hudson shares ‘biggest gift’ she’s gained after almost three decades in Hollywood

Kate Hudson shares ‘biggest gift’ she’s gained after almost three decades in Hollywood
The 'Song Sung Blue' actress opened up about the 'biggest gift' of her career

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's special joint post sparks thrill for ‘Wicked: For Good’

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's special joint post sparks thrill for ‘Wicked: For Good’
The ‘Wicked’ costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo fuel excitement for new film ‘Wicked: For Good’ with delightful post

North West shines in glam Halloween look as Kardashian family celebrates in style

North West shines in glam Halloween look as Kardashian family celebrates in style
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter joined her famous family in celebrating the spooky season