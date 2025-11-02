Justin Bieber makes emotional confession as he previews new music

Justin Bieber has made an emotional confession about life as he previewed new music from the studio.
The Baby crooner has recently been streaming on Twitch for the last couple of days, sharing his personal life and studio sessions.
In one of the latest streams, Justin opened up about the vulnerability of sharing these intimate moments of his life.
The Peaches singer said, “Going on Twitch is vulnerable as hell because people who just feel shitty about themselves project and then they write mean-ass things. It’s already hard enough to put yourself out there, and then you gotta read all this.”
He added, “They were like ‘Justin is not as exuberant. He will never be his exuberant self ever again. He’s lost his charisma.’ I was like, ‘What? I just played basketball last night, I’m just tired.”
While reflecting on the trauma, Justin noted, “And we’re talking about emotional things. And I start getting in my head, like ‘Ma, did I lose my charisma? My exuberance?’ I have a zest for life It just sucks that you can have a million people say the nicest thing and then the one comment gets in there.”
On the work front, his latest albums are SWAG II, released on September 5, 2025 and SWAG, released earlier on July 11, 2025.