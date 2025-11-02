Entertainment

Diddy’s twin daughters stun as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween

D’Lila and Jessie Combs stunned in matching Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costumes

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Diddy’s twin daughters stun as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween
Diddy’s twin daughters stun as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, turned heads this Halloween by dressing as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

On Friday, the twins stunned in matching Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costumes just hours after their father’s prison photo surfaced.

They showed off their coordinated looks in a striking Instagram photoshoot, where they flaunted their toned figures in tiny halter tops and miniskirts.

The duo radiated confidence and sophistication as they posed in their daring outfits, showing they’re more than ready to carve out their own spotlight beyond their father’s fame.

“Had to bring out our inner cheerleader,” they captioned the post.

Their post came just hours after TMZ published the first photos of their disgraced father at Fort Dix Federal Prison in New Jersey, looking aged with a gray beard and casual prison attire.

It marked his first public appearance since his arrest in September last year.

Despite the headlines surrounding their father’s legal troubles, the twins appeared completely unfazed.

Notably, D’Lila and Jessie recently attended Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics pop-up in West Hollywood, flashing bright smiles and coordinating wavy hairstyles with matching soft-glam makeup.

For the unversed, Combs has been in custody since September 2024. With the 13 months he has already spent behind bars, he will likely walk free in November 2028.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

David Harbour speaks out on ‘pain’ amid Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim

David Harbour speaks out on ‘pain’ amid Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim
The 'Stranger Things' actor reflected on his 'pain, slip ups and mistakes' amid Millie Bobby Brown complaint

D4vd's mansion raided as Celeste Rivas murder case takes dark turn

D4vd's mansion raided as Celeste Rivas murder case takes dark turn
The 'Leave Her' hitmaker has been linked to the murder mystery surrounding Celeste Rivas, whose remains were found in September this year

Kelsey Anderson confirms 2026 wedding plans with Joey Graziadei

Kelsey Anderson confirms 2026 wedding plans with Joey Graziadei
In Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party in New York, Kelsey reveals the wedding planning is currently underway

Justin Baldoni ends $400 lawsuit battle with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni ends $400 lawsuit battle with Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni drops $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively after missing court deadline

Kate Hudson shares ‘biggest gift’ she’s gained after almost three decades in Hollywood

Kate Hudson shares ‘biggest gift’ she’s gained after almost three decades in Hollywood
The 'Titanic' actress opened up about the “biggest gift” of her career

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's special joint post sparks thrill for ‘Wicked: For Good’

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's special joint post sparks thrill for ‘Wicked: For Good’
The ‘Wicked’ costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo fuel excitement for new film ‘Wicked: For Good’ with delightful post

North West shines in glam Halloween look as Kardashian family celebrates in style

North West shines in glam Halloween look as Kardashian family celebrates in style
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter joined her famous family in celebrating the spooky seaso

Millie Bobby Brown accuses ‘Stranger Things’ costar David Harbour of bullying

Millie Bobby Brown accuses ‘Stranger Things’ costar David Harbour of bullying
The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress sends shockwaves with major move ahead of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 release

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to fans’ Halloween looks after Short n’ Spooky concert

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to fans’ Halloween looks after Short n’ Spooky concert
The Short n’ Sweet tour hitmaker rocked Wonder Woman and Barbie looks at her Halloween special show

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s family honors rocky on his 2nd birthday

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s family honors rocky on his 2nd birthday
'The Kardashians' star and the Blink-182 drummer marked their son’s 2nd birthday with heartfelt tributes

Jennifer Lawrence questions celebrities' impact as she speaks out on Trump

Jennifer Lawrence questions celebrities' impact as she speaks out on Trump
The 'Don't Look Up' actress has opened up on whether she will call out the Trump administration in their second term

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo show off matching 'Wicked' tattoos ahead of sequel

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo show off matching 'Wicked' tattoos ahead of sequel
Ariana Grande has seemingly shared a throwback snap, as the 'Wicked' journey comes close to an end