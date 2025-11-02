Diddy’s twin daughters stun as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, turned heads this Halloween by dressing as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.
On Friday, the twins stunned in matching Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costumes just hours after their father’s prison photo surfaced.
They showed off their coordinated looks in a striking Instagram photoshoot, where they flaunted their toned figures in tiny halter tops and miniskirts.
The duo radiated confidence and sophistication as they posed in their daring outfits, showing they’re more than ready to carve out their own spotlight beyond their father’s fame.
“Had to bring out our inner cheerleader,” they captioned the post.
Their post came just hours after TMZ published the first photos of their disgraced father at Fort Dix Federal Prison in New Jersey, looking aged with a gray beard and casual prison attire.
It marked his first public appearance since his arrest in September last year.
Despite the headlines surrounding their father’s legal troubles, the twins appeared completely unfazed.
Notably, D’Lila and Jessie recently attended Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics pop-up in West Hollywood, flashing bright smiles and coordinating wavy hairstyles with matching soft-glam makeup.
For the unversed, Combs has been in custody since September 2024. With the 13 months he has already spent behind bars, he will likely walk free in November 2028.