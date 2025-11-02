Entertainment

Justin Baldoni ends $400 lawsuit battle with Blake Lively

  • By Hafsa Noor
Justin Baldoni has finally dropped the 400$ defamation lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

The 41-year-old director filled the countersuit against his co-star, for extortion and defamation following her own claims and suit against him.

As per Rolling Stone, a federal judge Lewis J. Liman has officially ended Justin‘s lawsuit against Blake.

His case was dismissed in June, and although he was given a chance to refile, he missed the deadline.

The judge wrote, "The Wayfarer Parties have alleged that Reynolds and [publicist Leslie] Sloane made additional statements accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and that the Times made additional statements accusing the Wayfarer Parties of engaging in a smear campaign.”

“But the Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane or the Times would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law,” the statement added.

The judge noted that Justin and his co-plaintiffs missed the deadline and failed to respond to the court's October 17th order, as a result a final judgment shouldn't be entered.

Even though Justin’s defamation lawsuit has ended, Blake‘s lawsuit over sexual harassment and retaliation against the co-star remains.

