David Harbour speaks out on ‘pain’ amid Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim

David Harbour has broken his silence about the emotional “pain” he’s felt amid reports of Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown filing a formal complaint.
Speaking with Esquire Spain the Stranger Things actor reflected on his “pain, slip ups and mistakes” as he reached 50 amid his separation from Lily Allen, whom he married for four years.
Upon asking about anything he'd changed about the last half a century David said, “That's such a hard question – the question of regret, or something. I would change either everything or nothing.”
He added, “You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there's truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that.”
Harbour mentioned, “It's kind of like a house of cards, the minute you try to change one thing you kind of have to change it all.”
He confessed he’d change “everything” if he could, saying he’d prefer a “happy, silly life” — though that would come at the cost of no longer being an artist, “which would suck.”
Notably, the confession came after Millie Bobby Brown accused co-star David Harbour of bullying and harassment on the Stranger Things set, filing a formal complaint ahead of season five.
Netflix has launched an internal investigation into the claims, which reportedly involved “pages of accusations” and lasted months.