Bella Hadid receives touching post-birthday bash on Halloween after illness  

Bella Hadid's Halloween just got sweeter with a surprise post-birthday celebration by close ones.
On Saturday, November 1st, the Orebella founder took to her Instagram account to share a series of images from her surprise birthday celebrations she received at the spooky festival.
"Surprise, I have the best friends ever, cutest girls in the world. I love you so so much," Bella wrote in the caption.
The renowned supermodel, who turned 29 on October 9th, kicked off her post with an adorable snap featuring herself and the popular singer, Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber.
Notably, the sweet photo showed the two friends posing while showing off their special birthday balloons.
In another viral clip, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid was seen blowing out the candles before cutting her stunning birthday cake alongside several best friends.
The other frame shows Bella decorating Halloween pumpkins to celebrate two occasions.
It is important to note that due to the model’s primary illness, Lyme disease, she was unable to celebrate her big day earlier this month.
Bella, who has been open about her struggle, announced her illness in September, stating that she has been undergoing extensive treatments, including hospital stays, and is focused on her health and recovery.