Entertainment

Bella Hadid receives touching post-birthday bash on Halloween after illness

Gigi Hadid's younger sister enjoys unexpected post-birthday celebration with closed ones

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Bella Hadid receives touching post-birthday bash on Halloween after illness
Bella Hadid receives touching post-birthday bash on Halloween after illness  

Bella Hadid's Halloween just got sweeter with a surprise post-birthday celebration by close ones. 

On Saturday, November 1st, the Orebella founder took to her Instagram account to share a series of images from her surprise birthday celebrations she received at the spooky festival.

"Surprise, I have the best friends ever, cutest girls in the world. I love you so so much," Bella wrote in the caption.

The renowned supermodel, who turned 29 on October 9th, kicked off her post with an adorable snap featuring herself and the popular singer, Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

Notably, the sweet photo showed the two friends posing while showing off their special birthday balloons.

In another viral clip, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid was seen blowing out the candles before cutting her stunning birthday cake alongside several best friends.

The other frame shows Bella decorating Halloween pumpkins to celebrate two occasions.

It is important to note that due to the model’s primary illness, Lyme disease, she was unable to celebrate her big day earlier this month.

Bella, who has been open about her struggle, announced her illness in September, stating that she has been undergoing extensive treatments, including hospital stays, and is focused on her health and recovery. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind walking away from fame

Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind walking away from fame
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about a previous break from the Hollywood industry

Justin Bieber makes emotional confession as he previews new music

Justin Bieber makes emotional confession as he previews new music
Justin Bieber teases recording sessions from the music studio as he made 'vunerable' confession

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stuns fans at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stuns fans at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Top modeling duo shined in gorgeous outfits that captured tremendous attention without being exactly the same

David Harbour speaks out on ‘pain’ amid Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim

David Harbour speaks out on ‘pain’ amid Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim
The 'Stranger Things' actor reflected on his 'pain, slip ups and mistakes' amid Millie Bobby Brown complaint

D4vd's mansion raided as Celeste Rivas murder case takes dark turn

D4vd's mansion raided as Celeste Rivas murder case takes dark turn
The 'Leave Her' hitmaker has been linked to the murder mystery surrounding Celeste Rivas, whose remains were found in September this year

Kelsey Anderson confirms 2026 wedding plans with Joey Graziadei

Kelsey Anderson confirms 2026 wedding plans with Joey Graziadei
In Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party in New York, Kelsey reveals the wedding planning is currently underway

Justin Baldoni ends $400 lawsuit battle with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni ends $400 lawsuit battle with Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni drops $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively after missing court deadline

Diddy’s twin daughters stun as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween

Diddy’s twin daughters stun as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween
D’Lila and Jessie Combs stunned in matching Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costumes for Halloween 2025

Kate Hudson shares ‘biggest gift’ she’s gained after almost three decades in Hollywood

Kate Hudson shares ‘biggest gift’ she’s gained after almost three decades in Hollywood
The 'Song Sung Blue' actress opened up about the 'biggest gift' of her career

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's special joint post sparks thrill for ‘Wicked: For Good’

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's special joint post sparks thrill for ‘Wicked: For Good’
The ‘Wicked’ costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo fuel excitement for new film ‘Wicked: For Good’ with delightful post

North West shines in glam Halloween look as Kardashian family celebrates in style

North West shines in glam Halloween look as Kardashian family celebrates in style
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter joined her famous family in celebrating the spooky season

Millie Bobby Brown accuses ‘Stranger Things’ costar David Harbour of bullying

Millie Bobby Brown accuses ‘Stranger Things’ costar David Harbour of bullying
The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress sends shockwaves with major move ahead of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 release