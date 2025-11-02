Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as she quietly meets ex Jonathan Davino

The 'Euphoria' star and her ex Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in March this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as she quietly meets ex Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as she quietly meets ex Jonathan Davino 

Sydney Sweeney has reunited with her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, amid the ongoing romance speculations with Scooter Braun.

The Christy star was spotted quietly slipping into a car with her former partner after having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 2nd. 

Notably, onlookers told Daily Mail that Sweeney enjoyed a private meal with her close ones while watching Game 7 of the MLB World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays.

During the night out, the Euphoria alum opted for blue shorts, which she paired with dark brown knee-high boots.

She completed her look by carrying an oversized brown leather jacket, a designer handbag and dark sunglasses. 

P.C.: TMZ/Instagram account 

Shortly after leaving the eatery, the 28-year-old American actress was seen quietly transferring into another vehicle driven by Davino. 

According to the eyewitness, the two-time Emmy-nominated actress and her ex-fiance, with whom she called off her engagement in March this year, "went home together." 

This surprise appearance of Sydney Sweeney comes months after several media reports claimed the actress was romantically involved with Scooter Braun. 

Since they attended the lavish wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, the two have been linked together in June this year.

However, despite these ongoing rumors, neither Sydney Sweeney nor Scooter Braun has addressed the romance reports.    

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Billie Eilish overtakes SZA on Hot 100 before wrapping up concert tour

Billie Eilish overtakes SZA on Hot 100 before wrapping up concert tour
The 'Blue' hitmaker is set to conclude her seventh concert tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft, in November this year

George Clooney talks about how 'Jay Kelly' differs from his real-life

George Clooney talks about how 'Jay Kelly' differs from his real-life
The 'Up in the Air' star will appear next in new comedy-drama film, 'Jay Kelly' in November this year

Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind walking away from fame

Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind walking away from fame
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about a previous break from the Hollywood industry

Bella Hadid receives touching post-birthday bash on Halloween after illness

Bella Hadid receives touching post-birthday bash on Halloween after illness
Gigi Hadid's younger sister enjoys unexpected post-birthday celebration with closed ones

Justin Bieber makes emotional confession as he previews new music

Justin Bieber makes emotional confession as he previews new music
Justin Bieber teases recording sessions from the music studio as he made 'vunerable' confession

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stun fans at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stun fans at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Top modeling duo shined in gorgeous outfits that captured tremendous attention without being exactly the same

David Harbour speaks out on ‘pain’ amid Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim

David Harbour speaks out on ‘pain’ amid Millie Bobby Brown harassment claim
The 'Stranger Things' actor reflected on his 'pain, slip ups and mistakes' amid Millie Bobby Brown complaint

D4vd's mansion raided as Celeste Rivas murder case takes dark turn

D4vd's mansion raided as Celeste Rivas murder case takes dark turn
The 'Leave Her' hitmaker has been linked to the murder mystery surrounding Celeste Rivas, whose remains were found in September this year

Kelsey Anderson confirms 2026 wedding plans with Joey Graziadei

Kelsey Anderson confirms 2026 wedding plans with Joey Graziadei
In Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party in New York, Kelsey reveals the wedding planning is currently underway

Justin Baldoni ends $400 lawsuit battle with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni ends $400 lawsuit battle with Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni drops $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively after missing court deadline

Diddy’s twin daughters stun as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween

Diddy’s twin daughters stun as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for Halloween
D’Lila and Jessie Combs stunned in matching Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costumes for Halloween 2025

Kate Hudson shares ‘biggest gift’ she’s gained after almost three decades in Hollywood

Kate Hudson shares ‘biggest gift’ she’s gained after almost three decades in Hollywood
The 'Song Sung Blue' actress opened up about the 'biggest gift' of her career