Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as she quietly meets ex Jonathan Davino 

Sydney Sweeney has reunited with her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, amid the ongoing romance speculations with Scooter Braun.
The Christy star was spotted quietly slipping into a car with her former partner after having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 2nd.
Notably, onlookers told Daily Mail that Sweeney enjoyed a private meal with her close ones while watching Game 7 of the MLB World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays.
During the night out, the Euphoria alum opted for blue shorts, which she paired with dark brown knee-high boots.
She completed her look by carrying an oversized brown leather jacket, a designer handbag and dark sunglasses.
Shortly after leaving the eatery, the 28-year-old American actress was seen quietly transferring into another vehicle driven by Davino.
According to the eyewitness, the two-time Emmy-nominated actress and her ex-fiance, with whom she called off her engagement in March this year, "went home together."
This surprise appearance of Sydney Sweeney comes months after several media reports claimed the actress was romantically involved with Scooter Braun.
Since they attended the lavish wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, the two have been linked together in June this year.
However, despite these ongoing rumors, neither Sydney Sweeney nor Scooter Braun has addressed the romance reports.