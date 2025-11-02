Jennifer Lawrence reveals reason behind walking away from fame

Jennifer Lawrence has gotten candid about taking a break from Hollywood in the past.
The Hunger Games star has taken a trip down a memory lane of her stellar career, recalling past mistakes and backlash.
During a recent chat with The Interview, Jennifer recalled her early career days,“Now, I am in my 30s and a mom, I can see that how young I was, like. When I was a 23-year-old, I remember I was nominated for Silver Linings and someone said, ‘Everybody loves you, what does it feel like?’ I was like, ‘It feels like precarious.’”
She added, “It’s going to come down. That’s just the nature of things. I remember being like, that’s it nobody is going to believe that I fell two years in a row and I did. Everybody kind of thought that meant everything that I did was fake and that it’s a stick, this is how it felt to me.”
While reflecting on a short break, the X-Men: First Class actress admitted she was “sick” of doing interviews back then.
Jennifer noted, “People needed a break from it and I took a break and enjoyed the time.”
On the work front, she will be next seem in Die My Love, set release on November 7.