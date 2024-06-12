Four-year-old child tests positive for bird flu in India

Health

  June 12, 2024
A four-year-old child in West Bengal, India has been diagnosed with the H9N2 strain of avian influenza commonly known as bird flu, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed.

According to India Today, the WHO reported that the infected child has been exposed to the poultry at home and in the surrounding area, however, other members of the family have tested negative.

The H9N2 strain is a subtype of avian influenza commonly found in birds.

The child was admitted to the hospital in the intensive care unit in February because of intense severe respiratory issues, fever, and abdominal cramps.

The child was discharged from the hospital after getting treatment for three months.

This was marked as the second human case of the H9N2 virus in India as the first case was reported back in 2019.

Dr Saibal Chakravorty, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Metro Hospital, Noida said, “While it (H9N2) primarily infects birds, it can occasionally infect humans, including children.”

Dr Chakravorty further explained, “In comparison to other strains of avian influenza, such H5N1 and H7N9, H9N2 is typically less infectious and results in a milder illness in humans. It is well established that H5N1 and H7N9 can cause serious respiratory illnesses and increase an infected person's mortality rate.”

Moreover, the virus could spread by contacting the infected animal or through infection with contaminated environments. Additionally except for severe cases it is less hazardous for public health.

