Queen Letizia ‘unshaken’ after allegedly cheating on King Felipe VI

  by Web Desk
  June 23, 2024
King Felipe VI might be losing out on his Spanish monarchy as he’s reportedly “crused” over wife Queen Letizia’s alleged love affair.

As per Royal Observer, Her Majesty was spotted going out and about in a light lavender suit paired with white sneakers at the Social Projects of Banco Santanderâ annual call.

This sighting was observed on June 11 in Madrid, where she seemed quite unshaken by the recent controversy evolving around her name.

On the other hand, King Felipe VI is having a hard time getting a grip on himself.

A new book called Letizia’s Silence was released earlier in 2024 by Spanish journalist Jaime Peñafiel, who gave out details from the Queen consort’s alleged fling.

It has been claimed that during a 2011 New York visit, Queen Letizia had “renewed” her relationship with a past lover named Jamie del Burgo.

The author suggested that King Felipe VI was well-aware about her reported infidelity since he kept a check on his wife’s movements.

In fact, Jamie del Burgo had dedicated a scandalous tweet to Queen Letizia on his profile back then, although it has been deleted now.

He wrote, “Love. I wear your pashmina. It’s like feeling you by my side. It takes care of me. It protects me. I count the hours until we see each other again. Love you. Get out of here. Yours.”

