England becomes first team to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals

England secured a spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a dominant 10-wicket victory over the United States in Barbados on Sunday, June 23.
This win made England the first team to qualify for the semi-finals, having won two of their three matches in the Super 8s.
Chris Jordan's hat-trick, the first by an England player in men's T20s, helped dismiss the USA for just 115 runs.
Jordan took four wickets for 10 runs, including a run of five wickets in six balls.
Meanwhile, captain Jos Buttler led England's chase, scoring an unbeaten 83, which included five sixes in one over from Harmeet Singh, costing 31 runs.
England reached their target in just 9.4 overs, ensuring their progression due to an excellent net run-rate.
England will play their semi-final on Wednesday (Thursday 01:30 BST) in Trinidad or Thursday (15:30 BST) in Guyana.
The opponent will be determined by the outcomes of upcoming matches, including West Indies vs. South Africa and Australia vs. India.
England could face Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Australia, or India in the semi-finals as they aim for their third T20 World Cup title.
Meanwhile, the United States has been eliminated from the T20 Cricket World Cup following their heavy defeat by England.