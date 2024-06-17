Health

ADHD medication supply at risk after Telehealth executives' arrests

Two telehealth company executives were arrested for distributing ADHD drugs to adults

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
ADHD medication supply at risk after Telehealth executives' arrests
Two telehealth company executives were arrested for distributing ADHD drugs to adults 

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication may face disruption due to the arrest of two executives of a telehealth company for distributing such drugs among US adults.

According to CNN, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an official health advisory on Thursday, June 13, warning about ‘potential disrupted access to care among individuals taking prescription stimulant medications and possible increased risks for injury and overdose.’

The advisory further said, “Patients who rely on prescription stimulant medications to treat their ADHD and have been using this or other similar subscription-based telehealth platforms could experience a disruption to their treatment and disrupted access to care.”

“A disruption involving this large telehealth company could impact as many as 30,000 to 50,000 patients ages 18 years and older across all 50 U.S. states,” it added.

As per the CDC’s advisory, the effect of indictment effect on patients ‘is unknown at the time.’

The Justice Department announced that the founder and CEO of Done Global Inc., Ruthia He, from Los Angeles and the company’s clinical president, David Brody, from San Rafael, California, were arrested under the acquisition for committing healthcare fraud and obstructing justice.

Moreover, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a news release, “As alleged, these defendants exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to develop and carry out a $100 million scheme to defraud taxpayers and provide easy access to Adderall and other stimulants for no legitimate medical purpose.”

Hania Aamir turns into a diva in new Eid transition video: Watch

Hania Aamir turns into a diva in new Eid transition video: Watch
Ben Aflleck spends Father's Day with Jennifer Garner after JLO's heartfelt tribute

Ben Aflleck spends Father's Day with Jennifer Garner after JLO's heartfelt tribute
Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match

Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’

Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’

Health News

Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Domestic cats can contract and spread bird flu, study
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Beet juice intake may enhance heart health in postmenopausal women
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
How to identify bee sting? Find out
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
'Flesh-eating bacteria' spreading in Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Here's how enough sleep and moderate exercise help with healthy aging
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Is dark chocolate really good for your health?
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Experts call for 'urgent action' on cancer care delays
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Korean instant ‘fire noodles' too hot for Danish taste buds
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Four-year-old child tests positive for bird flu in India
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’
Researchers find link between exercise and heart disease