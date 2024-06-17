ADHD medication supply at risk after Telehealth executives' arrests

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication may face disruption due to the arrest of two executives of a telehealth company for distributing such drugs among US adults.
According to CNN, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an official health advisory on Thursday, June 13, warning about ‘potential disrupted access to care among individuals taking prescription stimulant medications and possible increased risks for injury and overdose.’
The advisory further said, “Patients who rely on prescription stimulant medications to treat their ADHD and have been using this or other similar subscription-based telehealth platforms could experience a disruption to their treatment and disrupted access to care.”
“A disruption involving this large telehealth company could impact as many as 30,000 to 50,000 patients ages 18 years and older across all 50 U.S. states,” it added.
As per the CDC’s advisory, the effect of indictment effect on patients ‘is unknown at the time.’
The Justice Department announced that the founder and CEO of Done Global Inc., Ruthia He, from Los Angeles and the company’s clinical president, David Brody, from San Rafael, California, were arrested under the acquisition for committing healthcare fraud and obstructing justice.
Moreover, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a news release, “As alleged, these defendants exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to develop and carry out a $100 million scheme to defraud taxpayers and provide easy access to Adderall and other stimulants for no legitimate medical purpose.”