Dilijit Dosanjh set to showcase his charm on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon

Dilijit Dosanjh will debut as a guest at the 'Tonight show' starring Jimmy Fallon

  by Web Desk
  June 12, 2024
Dilijit Dosanjh set to showcase his charm on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon
Dilijit Dosanjh will debut as a guest at the 'Tonight show' starring Jimmy Fallon 

Indian singer Dilijit Dosanjh will be a guest at the Tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon alongside Eddie Murphy and Matty Matheson.

On Wednesday, the Kinni Kinni singer shared a post where he announced that he will be featuring on the highly popular The Tonight show.

Sharing the post, the singer wrote, “PANJABI AAGYE OYEE! This Week’s Guest BHANGRA HUN MAINSTREAM PENA PROPER HOLLYWOOD (The Punjabis have arrived, this week’s guest. Now Bhangra will happen on a mainstream level, proper Hollywood.)”


Bollywood’s Bebo, who cherishes a lovely bond with his crew co-star Dosanjh, commented on the post, “Uffff!”

Anil Kapoor and Neha Dhupia too showered congratulations with clapping emojis.

To note, this Tuesday the Naina hitmaker arrived in Mumbai city for the trailer launch of Jatt & Juliet 3 opposite Neeru Bajwa.

Neeru had only good things to say about Dilijit, “Everything that he has done for the generation, even for the kids who have faced racism, for me and everybody…I had attended his show once and the feeling cannot be put in words. Seeing him grow, I get emotional. He is our rockstar, our superstar, and we love him.”

Dilijit Dosanjh has made quite a fan following in a short time not just in India but on a global level too. 

