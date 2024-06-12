Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo feels lucky to play Euro 2024 at 39

Cristiano Ronaldo called playing after 35 years ‘a gift’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo feels lucky to play Euro 2024 at 39
Cristiano Ronaldo called playing after 35 years ‘a gift’

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo called playing Euro 2024 at the highest level aged, 39, ‘a gift.’

According to ESPN, Ronaldo said, “I know I don't have many years of football left. It's a gift to play year after year, after 35. I'm 39 and every year is about enjoying (myself).

He further added, “To score for the national team is special. The national team is the love of my life, winning the Euros would be a dream.”

The star footballer has completed his 130 goals for Portugal in the last warm-up with Ireland before the tournament on Tuesday, June 11.

Ronaldo noted, "For me, playing for the national team is a passion, a love. Any game is special, a European Championship is special, it will be my sixth, which is also a record.”

Portuguese star footballer continued, "Playing in 2004, when I made my (European Championship) debut, or playing today, the feeling is always of pride and passion. It doesn't get any better than this.”

The 2016 European Champion winner said, "The most important thing is that I am well physically and psychologically. I am prepared, I always prepare in the best way, I am 100% professional. I will be ready as always to help our country (at the Euros) and respect the coach's decisions.”

Portugal, which is among the favorites to win the Euro 2024 will kick off its tournament journey on June 18 with a match against Czechia.

Sports News

Roberto Martinez praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s captaincy skills
Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about his ‘leadership’ style
India set to host FIH Junior Hockey World Cup in 2025
T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali snaps his bat in half: Video
Usain Bolt ruptures heel in painful accident, stretchered off field
Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup super eight? Find out
Carlo Ancelotti rejects Real Madrid's participation in 2025 Club World Cup
When is Pakistan vs India's next clash? Details inside
Cristiano Ronaldo spends heartfelt moment with 'special' fan
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 'Portugal Day' with message to fans
MCA President Amol Kale passes away in New York
PCB chairman warns of major changes in team after T20 World Cup