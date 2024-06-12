Cristiano Ronaldo feels lucky to play Euro 2024 at 39

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo called playing Euro 2024 at the highest level aged, 39, ‘a gift.’
According to ESPN, Ronaldo said, “I know I don't have many years of football left. It's a gift to play year after year, after 35. I'm 39 and every year is about enjoying (myself).
He further added, “To score for the national team is special. The national team is the love of my life, winning the Euros would be a dream.”
The star footballer has completed his 130 goals for Portugal in the last warm-up with Ireland before the tournament on Tuesday, June 11.
Ronaldo noted, "For me, playing for the national team is a passion, a love. Any game is special, a European Championship is special, it will be my sixth, which is also a record.”
Portuguese star footballer continued, "Playing in 2004, when I made my (European Championship) debut, or playing today, the feeling is always of pride and passion. It doesn't get any better than this.”
The 2016 European Champion winner said, "The most important thing is that I am well physically and psychologically. I am prepared, I always prepare in the best way, I am 100% professional. I will be ready as always to help our country (at the Euros) and respect the coach's decisions.”
Portugal, which is among the favorites to win the Euro 2024 will kick off its tournament journey on June 18 with a match against Czechia.